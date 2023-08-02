An 18-year-old Kansas man has been identified as the person who died Sunday afternoon in a one vehicle motorcycle crash two miles west of Lead.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2023 Indian Super Chieftain motorcycle was traveling near mile marker 36 on U.S. Highway 14A, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.

The driver, Dillan Stelly, age 18, did not navigate a curve in the road. The motorcycle and driver left the road, entered a ditch, and struck an embankment.

Stelly was taken by Black Hills Life Flight to Monument Health in Rapid City. However, his injuries were fatal. He was not wearing a helmet.

Both lanes of U.S. 14A were closed for about an hour and then reopened.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary. The Highway Patrol is an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.