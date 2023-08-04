Black Hills State University will be hosting the 11th annual Jacket Ride for Veterans Tuesday, Aug. 8, during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The charity ride goes through Spearfish Canyon and Vanocker Canyon and is led by members of the American Legion. Local law enforcement will support the ride at all major intersections.

The Ride begins at the Joy Center (1351 St Joe Street) on the BHSU Campus in Spearfish with kickstands up at 10 a.m. and ends with lunch by Rent a Chef Catering at Scott Peterson Motors in Sturgis.

Registration is $50 for a single rider and $75 for rider and passenger. Pre-registration is appreciated at www.BHSU.edu/JacketRide and is also accepted beginning at 8:30 a.m. the day of the Ride.

The Jacket Ride event was created 11 years ago to raise money for BHSU student veterans. The ride is completely sponsored by donors at Dennis Kirk, Black Hills Pioneer, and Waring Motors of Sturgis.

“We have some amazing sponsors so 100% of the rider registration fee goes towards scholarships”, said Steve Meeker, vice president for University Advancement. “Over the years, the Jacket Ride has awarded $35,000 to veteran students.”