Competency questions delay proceedings for accused Box Elder arsonist

The arraignment for a Box Elder man accused of burning down a home was delayed Thursday for a second time as questions about his competency to stand trial remain unanswered following a psychological evaluation.

51-year-old Robert Verner is accused of burning down a Box Elder home on May 20 after police found him wrapped in plastic sitting in water in the home’s crawl space after cutting off his ankle monitor while on a nine-and-a-half-hour-long furlough from the Pennington County Jail. The court allowed Verner on furlough to take care of his mortgage payment and make home repairs, according to court documents.

Verner’s defense attorney, Bradley Borge, asked the court on July 18 to delay reading Verner his charges because of head injuries he sustained during the incident and as a child.

Borge said Verner’s memory and cognitive ability have suffered, and requested the court allow him to have a psychological evaluation. The court allowed the delay, and on Aug. 24, a Rapid City doctor evaluated Verner.

The doctor found he could not make a determination on Verner's competency until his depression is under control — which he advised requires a change of medication — and he is evaluated by a neurologist to determine if Verner has any neurological damage or seizure activity, Borge told Circuit Court Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle on Thursday.

Pfeifle agreed to delay the arraignment a second time because she did not have a good sense of Verner's competency. A status hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 to allow time to arrange Verner's medical appointments.

Verner is charged with second-degree escape by a prisoner and first-degree arson for his alleged activities that day.

Arson in the first degree is a class two felony which carries a maximum penalty of up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. Second-degree escape is a class five felony and carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

According to previous reports, police responded to a call for a suspect who had cut off his ankle monitor May 20. Police did not find Verner immediately; however, the ankle monitor was found and returned to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

At about 5 p.m., Verner's longtime girlfriend called the Emergency Services Communications Center (ESCC) stating since that morning, Verner had assaulted her, popped two of her vehicle tires, set her friend’s car on fire, and was currently inside their house.

Verner reportedly threatened that should law enforcement arrive he would set the house on fire as well. About 20 minutes later, officers arrived at the girlfriend's home. After smelling gasoline and backing away, first responders saw flames, which engulfed the home. Officers attempted to enter only to find both the front and side doors were barricaded.

Once firefighters extinguished the blaze, first responders searched the home and found Verner around 8:15 p.m. He was arrested and treated for hypothermia on scene.

Verner is held at the Pennington County Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.