Compost fire planned at Rapid City Landfill Monday morning.

Composting

The city's Solid Waste Division is planning a compost fire at the landfill Monday morning.

 Photo courtesy Rapid City

The Rapid City Solid Waste Division, with the assistance of Rapid City Fire Department crews, will be conducting an open burn of compost debris in the form of large branches and trees that have accumulated over the past several months at the City’s Solid Waste facility on Highway 79. 

The open burn is scheduled to take place on Monday (tomorrow) beginning at approximately 7 a.m., conditions permitting. 

Residents and drivers in the area are advised they may see plumes of smoke and air quality may be impacted at times in the vicinity of the Landfill area during the open burn, which may last into Tuesday. The Landfill will remain open to the general public during the time of the open burn. 

