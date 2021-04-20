Compressed state track meet gets SDHSAA approval

The change is being considered because of changes made by the education department. If the amendment passes, the ADM numbers will reflect numbers released by the education department in September. Classification appeals would still be held in January.

The September figures are “the same count that DOE uses for your state aid,” SDHSAA Executive Director told member schools who took part in the annual meeting.

In order to earn a place on the board of directors, a candidate must receive the majority of votes cast in the election. If no candidate receives a majority, a run-off will be held between the two candidates who have received the most votes.

The constitutional amendment must receive a 60% favorable vote from the member schools that cast ballots.

Steering committees formed for girls’ softball, e-sports

The South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors approved the creation of steering committees that will explore the implementation of two new sports: girls’ softball and e-sports.