Compressed state track meet gets SDHSAA approval

PIERRE — Despite hearing criticism from member schools, on Tuesday the board of directors of the South Dakota High School Activities Association approved a compressed schedule for this year’s state track meet. The meet will be held on May 28 and 29.
Usually a three-day event, this year’s meet will be held over two days at three sites in Rapid City, Spearfish and Sturgis.
This year’s format was agreed on by a committee of track coaches and event organizers. It’s decision on a two-day, three-site format was defended by Jordan Bauer, athletic director at Rapid City Central.
“There was a lot of thought that went into the schedule,” Bauer said.
SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director John Krogstrand said a dramatic change was needed in the state track meet for safety reasons. “We are still in a pandemic,” Krogstrand said.
Board member Tom Culver of Avon said he was struggling with the schedule because of the comments he has heard from other schools. “It’s been unanimous against this schedule.”
As some considered wholesale changes to the schedule, board member Randy Soma of Brookings said the committee that formulated the schedule wasn’t getting enough credit.
“We’re not taking what other people worked hard on into account,” Soma said. “This whole year has not been perfect.”
The two-day schedule was approved by the board on a vote of 5-3. Dissenting votes came from Culver, Mark Murphy of Aberdeen and Craig Cassens of Faulkton.
Nine nominated for activities board positions
At its annual meeting on Tuesday, the member schools of the SDHSAA nominated nine candidates for three positions on the board of directors.
Nominated for the West River At-Large position, open to athletic directors in schools located west of the Missouri River, were Kelly Messmer of Harding County, Todd Palmer of Sturgis, James Bagwell of Crazy Horse and Cooper Garnos of Lyman. The winner will serve a three-year term on the board.
Nominated for a five-year term in Division IV, athletic directors representing the smallest schools, were Kyle Courtney of Rapid City Christian, Brent Mareska of Tiospaye Topa, Jon Meyer of Waverly-South Shore and Eric Denning of Mount Vernon. The winner will replace Craig Cassens of Faulkton on the board.
There was only one nominee for the Division III representative, Elk Point-Jefferson Superintendent Derek Barrios. Running unopposed for a two-year term on the board, Barrios will replace Jerry Rasmussen of Dakota Valley.
Member schools will also vote on an amendment to the association’s constitution which changes the date for the collection of enrollment numbers that determine school classifications. Currently the Average Daily Membership numbers are taken from figures disclosed by the S.D. Department of Education in December.
The change is being considered because of changes made by the education department. If the amendment passes, the ADM numbers will reflect numbers released by the education department in September. Classification appeals would still be held in January.
The September figures are “the same count that DOE uses for your state aid,” SDHSAA Executive Director told member schools who took part in the annual meeting.
In order to earn a place on the board of directors, a candidate must receive the majority of votes cast in the election. If no candidate receives a majority, a run-off will be held between the two candidates who have received the most votes.
The constitutional amendment must receive a 60% favorable vote from the member schools that cast ballots.
Steering committees formed for girls’ softball, e-sports
The South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors approved the creation of steering committees that will explore the implementation of two new sports: girls’ softball and e-sports.
SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos said the committees will meet this summer, developing a broad outline for a handbook and the creation of competition seasons. Those outlines should be done by the board’s November meeting. If approved, the sports could be sanctioned by SDHSAA for the start of the fall 2022 school year.
Swartos noted that Wyoming has just started offering girls’ softball. “We’re the only one left that doesn’t do it,” Swartos said.
Some universities have started to offer scholarships in e-sports, Swartos said.
“E-sports is an emerging activity in our state,” Swartos said. “We see it as a cost friendly way to include kids who may not be involved in other activities.”