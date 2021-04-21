Connot steps down at Christian after 1 season

Rapid City Christian head football coach Ben Connot has resigned after only one year at the helm to return to be around family in Winner.

Both Connot and his wife, the former Keely Bertram, are from the Winner area.

Connot, who was a two-time state champion player for the Winner Warriors, will teach at Winner Middle School. He also won a state title at Colome as a head coach in 2018 before taking the Rapid City Christian position.

Connot could not be reached for comment.

"We hate to see Ben go, he did a great job for us," Rapid City Christian activities director Kyle Courtney said. "He got some momentum going at the end of the season."

Rapid City Christian, in Class 9AA, won five of its last six games and its first-ever playoff contest at Hart Ranch, stopping Jones County/White River 38-16.

Advancing to the state quarterfinals, the Comets fell to Viborg-Hurley 58-6.

Courtney said he just finished a couple of interviews for the position and he would like to name a new head coach by the end of next week.