Conrad Barrozo signs with Minnesota-Morris; Presley Myers inks with Northwestern — St. Paul

Conrad Barrozo is only 0.6 seconds from the 110-meter hurdles school record at the University of Minnesota-Morris.

It’s a feat he wants to accomplish as a member of the Cougars’ track and field team, and on Monday afternoon he took the first step toward capturing it.

“The hurdles will get higher, but I’m hoping for that,” he said.

Barrozo, a high school senior who is home-schooled but runs track for Rapid City Christian, signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his hurdling career in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, about 45 miles east of the South Dakota border. He said mastering the hurdles enough to be able to do it at the next level has been difficult, but he’s appreciated the time spent improving every event.

“It’s been a hard journey. Hurdling isn’t very easy. I’ve hit my knee on many hurdles, feels like I’ve microfractured it a couple times,” he said chuckling. “But it’s been fun, after every meet, just trying to get faster.”

Barrozo, who will be majoring in psychology and minoring in anthropology, said he committed to Minnesota-Morris because the track team felt a lot like the one he’s been a part of at RC Christian, one that has felt like a family.