Conrad Barrozo signs with Minnesota-Morris; Presley Myers inks with Northwestern — St. Paul

Conrad Barrozo is only 0.6 seconds from the 110-meter hurdles school record at the University of Minnesota-Morris.
It’s a feat he wants to accomplish as a member of the Cougars’ track and field team, and on Monday afternoon he took the first step toward capturing it.
“The hurdles will get higher, but I’m hoping for that,” he said.
Barrozo, a high school senior who is home-schooled but runs track for Rapid City Christian, signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his hurdling career in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, about 45 miles east of the South Dakota border. He said mastering the hurdles enough to be able to do it at the next level has been difficult, but he’s appreciated the time spent improving every event.
“It’s been a hard journey. Hurdling isn’t very easy. I’ve hit my knee on many hurdles, feels like I’ve microfractured it a couple times,” he said chuckling. “But it’s been fun, after every meet, just trying to get faster.”
Barrozo, who will be majoring in psychology and minoring in anthropology, said he committed to Minnesota-Morris because the track team felt a lot like the one he’s been a part of at RC Christian, one that has felt like a family.
“Everyone’s super nice, friendly. Just seems like a great team to run with,” he said. “It’s going to be really fun competing at the next level. I’m going to miss my team, but I look forward to competing with my next team.”
A family environment was a major feature that drew Presley Myers to the University of Northwestern — St. Paul, where he signed his NLI.
Following in the footsteps of close friend Sam Schlabach, who signed with Northwestern — St. Paul last month, and Schlabach’s brother Zane, who currently attends the school, the Comets senior penned his commitment to play football for the Eagles after they were one of the first colleges to reach out to him. Following a trip to the campus, he was sold.
“I went up there and visited, and just had the time of my life,” Myers said. “And I could really feel the love of Christ there, and that’s something I’m really looking forward to.”
In pursuing his interests, Myers said he’s going to Northwestern — St. Paul to become a pastor and a police officer, and the school offers him the opportunity to study both. On the gridiron, he’ll be positioned as a slot receiver, and wants to earn a starting role in Year 1.
“Coming in as a newbie, coming in a freshman, I’m definitely going to work my butt off,” he said. “I know (starting freshman year) is something hard to reach for, but that’s my mindset, my mentality; to go in there and be the No. 1 receiver on the team.”
He added that signing his letter and making his commitment official was a surreal moment.
“It feels amazing. It’s a blessing, for sure, to be here. I grew up with the dream to play sports in college, and just to have the opportunity to do so, represent my family in college, it means a lot to me,” he said. “Losing my mom was definitely a big hurdle in my journey, but having my family here today, it’s a testament to what love is and just a testament to the love of Christ and the gracefulness Christ brings.”
