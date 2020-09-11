Construction continues at new Civic Center arena

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Civic Center Executive Director Craig Baltzer is pretty upbeat for a person running an event center during a pandemic.

He and his staff have endured furloughs and other challenges due to the cancellations forced by the pandemic. However, Baltzer sees a light at the end of the tunnel. He recently told the Civic Center Board of Directors that the new expansion arena is still on time and he sees 2021 as potentially one of the best years for the facility.

"I think 2021 will at least be normal," Baltzer said. "There has been a lot of time lost and people are eager to get back to normal."

He said the fall season will be slower than normal for the civic center but more last-minute shows and events are coming in each week and the outlook for next year is even better.

One exciting aspect of 2021 is the opening of the new expansion arena and the new sponsorship from Monument Health becoming official.

Baltzer said the construction was still on pace to finish on time.

"I am very pleased with the progress on the construction site," Baltzer said. "The crews are doing a great job moving the project along. The weather this week won't slow them down."