Conti Federal Services has been awarded a $70.5 million contract for the construction of a new B-21 Radio Frequency Facility at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota.

CFS is a leading U.S. government construction and engineering firm specializing in military and secure construction. The company has offices around the world and their Midwest headquarters in downtown Rapid City.

Awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District, the hangar is the seventh facility to enter construction in support of the Ellsworth B-21 beddown program. The construction project will provide a new, approximately 64,500-square-foot facility that will include an aircraft bay and associated back shop, administrative offices and facility support spaces.

“This award is a significant win for the Conti Federal team, as this will be our first project at Ellsworth Air Force Base. It is a great opportunity for us to grow our relationships with local partners and the USACE Omaha District,” Conti Federal’s Program Director, Ryan Kanzleiter said. “We are very excited to begin work on the RF Hangar and to tap into our local team located out of our Rapid City office.”

Work on the Radio Frequency Facility is estimated to be complete by September 2025.