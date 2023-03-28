After a court trial, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken found 30-year-old Nathan Hankins guilty of the child pornography charges. The 2019 indictment stated he received child pornography between Aug. 15, 2019 and Dec. 4, 2019 and was found in possession of it on Dec. 4, 2019.

That same month, he was arrested for two counts of first-degree rape of an eight-year-old girl in the summer of 2018, for which he's serving his current sentence.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office press release, Hankins' child pornography indictment resulted from a Cybertip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children about Hankins' Google account. The Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (ICAC) searched Hankins' home. After searching several devices, they found hundreds of images of child pornography.

Hankins’ first rape conviction was in 2014 when he pleaded guilty to fourth-degree rape, which is defined in state law as sex with a child between the ages of 13 and 15 when the perpetrator is at least three years older than the victim. The age of consent in South Dakota is 16.

The case was sealed because Hankins received a suspended imposition of sentence, which seals cases to the public if the defendant follows probation. The victim, who had a child with Hankins, spoke to the Journal in 2021. She said she started dating Hankins when she was 14 and he was 21, and she didn’t realize she was a victim until she was 20 and he was 26.

Hankins' is held at the Pennington County Jail pending a sentencing date in federal court for the possession and receipt charges.

His earliest parole date from the first-degree rape sentence is July 25, 2053. His suspended release date is Jan. 24, 2070.