Cook has 2 TDs as Vikings hold off Texans 31-23

HOUSTON — In a battle between winless teams that made the playoffs last year, one was going to emerge thinking it could turn its season around and the other was going to end up even more desperate.

The Minnesota Vikings have reason for optimism after holding off a late rally by the now-despondent Houston Texans on Sunday.

"You have to string wins together," Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said. "One game isn't going to do anything for us. Certainly nice to get a win and get headed in the right direction. But each week is its own entity and we've got to be able to string some together for it to mean something and that's what's up ahead for us."

Dalvin Cook ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings (1-3), who beat Houston 31-23.

"It definitely feels good to win a football game, to help the confidence of our team, to get us back in rhythm of knowing we can go out there and win the football game if we play as a whole in each phase of the game," Cook said.

The Texans cut the lead to 8 when Deshaun Watson connected with Kenny Stills on a 24-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-10 with 5:52 remaining.