Cooper Bowman drafted by Yankees in 4th round

Rapid City native Cooper Bowman was selected in the fourth round, 122nd overall, by the New York Yankees in the MLB Draft on Tuesday.

Bowman, a Rapid City Stevens alumnus and former Post 22 player, was taken by the 27-time World Series champions after batting .293 in his sophomore season at the University of Louisville, collecting 56 hits, 42 runs, 22 RBIs and eight home runs in 48 games.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound second baseman was projected at No. 170 on MLB's scouting report but was drafted 48 spots higher. His selection is valued at $469,000.

“A product of the same high school that produced Mark Ellis, Bowman could have a similar future as a multidimensional second baseman," the scouting report on Bowman stated. "He has settled in at second and the leadoff spot and became the Cardinals most dependable hitter outside of potential No. 1 overall pick Henry Davis.”

Bowman, who was rated the No. 1 shortstop and No. 2 overall player in South Dakota by Perfect Game during his days with the Hardhats, spent his first two collegiate seasons at Iowa Western Community College before transferring to Louisville, batting .418 with 44 steals in 84 games.

