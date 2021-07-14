Cooper Bowman officially signs with New York Yankees organization

Going into the draft, he said he wasn't 100 percent sure if he would sign a pro contract if taken, but it didn't take long for him to know that professional baseball was in his immediate future.

Being a fourth-round pick by the Yankees and the 122nd pick overall in the draft didn't hurt.

The Yankees called Bowman's agent before the draft and told them what their plans were, with a "This is the offer and does it work?"

After that point it was, "Do you want to play for the Yankees?" he said to himself. "Who is going to say no to that?"

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

His pick was valued after the draft at $439,000.

Bowman said he wasn't sure exactly where he was going to go in the draft, but he said they knew they were going to get the call and there was going to be some negotiating.

"It was just if they were going to hit our number and if the situation fit," he said. "I was going to be happy if I had to go back to school. I'm going to finish my degree here now, obviously, but there was nothing wrong with finishing at Louisville and playing again. It was really a win-win."