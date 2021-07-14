Cooper Bowman officially signs with New York Yankees organization

Sleep has been hard to come by in the last couple of days for Cooper Bowman, but at the end of the day, it is still a dream come true.
Bowman is officially a member of the New York Yankees organization, signing Wednesday afternoon in Tampa, Fla.
It's been a whirlwind 48 hours-plus for Bowman, the former Rapid City Little League and American Legion Post 22 star, and most recently University of Louisville starting second baseman, as he was drafted in the fourth round by the Yankees Monday afternoon.
It all kind of hit Bowman Wednesday morning that he was going to sign with the New York Yankees.
"I'm not even going to lie," Bowman told the Journal late Wednesday afternoon. "I freaked out a little bit. I called my dad, I called my mom, my agent. I was like, 'Man, this happened quick. Forty-eight hours ago I was just getting picked.'
"I was kind of nervous, I'm across the country now. I found out (Tuesday) I could be here (Tampa) for 70 days, instead of the initial idea that I would be here for two or three weeks. It all happened quick, but man, after getting to meet some guys, meet the staff, it is awesome."
After two highly successful seasons of Junior College baseball at Iowa Western Community College, where he hit .418, Bowman had a good first season with Division I University of Louisville with a .293 average, collecting 56 hits, 42 runs scored, 22 RBI and eight home runs in 48 games.
Going into the draft, he said he wasn't 100 percent sure if he would sign a pro contract if taken, but it didn't take long for him to know that professional baseball was in his immediate future.
Being a fourth-round pick by the Yankees and the 122nd pick overall in the draft didn't hurt.
The Yankees called Bowman's agent before the draft and told them what their plans were, with a "This is the offer and does it work?"
After that point it was, "Do you want to play for the Yankees?" he said to himself. "Who is going to say no to that?"
His pick was valued after the draft at $439,000.
Bowman said he wasn't sure exactly where he was going to go in the draft, but he said they knew they were going to get the call and there was going to be some negotiating.
"It was just if they were going to hit our number and if the situation fit," he said. "I was going to be happy if I had to go back to school. I'm going to finish my degree here now, obviously, but there was nothing wrong with finishing at Louisville and playing again. It was really a win-win."
Bowman said at this time he doesn't know a lot about what the Yankees have planned for him this summer. Initially, he thought he would be there for two, maybe three weeks, but he said all of the Yankees' picks are going to be training in Tampa for a while.
"The facilities here are top-notch, the people are great. My roommates, also draft picks, are awesome," he said.
After a couple weeks, he thinks they will be thrown into some games and if he performs well, he said he might go into low-A minor leagues, which is also in Tampa.
"Obviously the Yankees are a pretty successful organization (27 World Series titles), so it will take a lot of get going," he said. "I would love to play low-A this year, but if not, I'll come back to Rapid in September and work my butt off with Scott Benson, and make that roster next spring."
It's been a fun baseball journey for Bowman: from wearing a Yankees cap and uniform top as a youngster, to Little League with Canyon Lake, to an All-Stater as a Hardhat, to junior college and Division I baseball, and now to be drafted by the Yankees.
Baseball has been very good to Cooper Bowman.
"My parents both sent me pitchers (Wednesday) of me when I was probably 5 or 6, in a little Yankee jersey and hat, throwing the ball in our living room," he said. "It is kind of surreal, honestly. It's tough to fathom what is kind of happening, but it is really cool."
Just a couple years from playing for Post 22, can Bowman's draft and signing be a shot in the arm for not only current and future Hardhats, but for all Rapid City and West River baseball players?
His wish is for his draft to give some of these young players hope.
"A lot of people see Western South Dakota and say, 'Who can be out there?" he said. "Little do they know that there are so many guys that can do this. They just need to stick with it and not get discouraged by some small school offerings. I'm a good example of that, going the junior college route and ending up here. I think people need to realize that Rapid City isn't that far off from these other places."