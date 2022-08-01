Cooper Bowman traded to Oakland A's

Rapid City Post 22 alumnus Cooper Bowman was traded from the New York Yankees to the Oakland A's ahead of the MLB trade deadline Monday in a deal that included six players.

The Yankees dealt Bowman, along with three other prospects, to the A's for starting pitcher Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino.

Bowman, a 22-year-old second baseman, was selected by New York in the fourth round, 122nd overall, in the 2021 MLB Draft after his college career at the University of Louisville.

The Rapid City Stevens graduate batted .217 in 80 games for the Hudson Valley Renegades of the Class High-A minor leagues this season with a .343 on-base percentage and .355 slugging percentage. He has collected 65 hits, 54 runs and 35 RBIs, along with 35 stolen bases and eight home runs.

Bowman joins an organization that has produced a pair of big-leaguers from Rapid City in recent years in Mark Ellis, who spent 10 seasons with the A's from 2002-2011, and Sean Doolittle, who was with Oakland from 2012-2017.