Cord Beer dethrones defending state champion to win pole vault

SIOUX FALLS — A Timber Lake senior in defense of his 2021 boys triple jump title, a Lemmon senior who soared to a personal best to claim the boys pole vault title and a Lyman sophomore lady with high hopes for the future provided the highlights for West River Class B athletes on Day 1 of the 2022 South Dakota State Track and Field Meet at Howard Wood Field.

Hank Kraft, a first team All-State basketball star for the Timber Lake Panthers, closed out his high school athletic career in stellar fashion, adding a second consecutive state triple jump crown to his impressive resume.

The event leader coming into State, Kraft posted a 42-foot, 10.5-inch leap on his second attempt in the prelims to grab the event lead. He then sat back, passed on a couple of rounds and watched as all comers were unable to top that mark.

“I was a little concerned coming in since I haven’t hit a (personal record) for a while and haven’t hit my mark like I did last year," he said. "But going into the finals, I had the top mark and kind of played it like it was.”

Wall junior Rylan McDonnell, who shared the top mark with Kraft coming into State, finished third (41 feet 8.25 inches) behind Herreid/Selby Area’s Brenden Begeman (42 feet, 2.25 inches).

For Lemmon’s Colt Beer, a fourth-place finisher in 2021, the path to the top spot on the victory stand on Thursday required a dethroning of 2021 returning Class B state champion Owen Eitemiller of Menno and a vault a foot higher than Beer’s best regular-season effort.

After three vaulters, Eitemiller and Andrew Gustad (Gayville-Volin) and Beer were over at 13 feet 3 inches, the Lemmon senior cleared 13 feet 6 inches, an effort his fellow competitors were unable to match.

“I was still waiting for the other guys to finish and see what they were doing, but I felt pretty confident that I was going to win,” Beer said, “It feels really good. I’ve worked a lot to get to this point. I went in planning to do my best and after that it was a roll of the dice.”

Lemmon seniors Talon Trogstad and Tanner Miller also earned trips to the winners stand in the event with fourth and eighth-place finishes, respectively, while Faith ninth grader Drew Harper shared the eighth spot.

Skyler Volmer had the top qualifying mark in the girls Class B high jump, though fell just short of a winning effort as the Lyman sophomore placed second to Arlington’s Hadley Carlson, who cleared 5 feet 5 inches, two inches over Carlson’s best mark of the season and an inch better than Volmer’s 5-foot, 4-inch top clearance.

“First was definitely my goal, but I will be coming back next year,” said Volmer, who credits her dad for jump-starting her success in the event. “My dad high jumped in high school and I went out for track in sixth grade but I never did it. And then my dad asked why I didn’t so in seventh grade I tried it and fell in love with it, and it’s been my favorite ever since then.”

Rebecca Shuck, a Kadoka Area senior, shared sixth place in high jump with a trio of young West River athletes: Sarah Erk (Newell, eighth grade), Lexy Rolph (Harding Country, seventh grade) and Maleena Brave (White River, ninth grade), who all cleared 4 feet,10 inches.

In other West River placements in Class B's Thursday finals: Taylor Thompson (Bison) finished seventh in the shot put (36 feet, 11 inches) event, won by Danielle Hawley (Estelline/Hendricks, 40 feet 10.75 inches), and the Lemmon girls 4X800 relay squad (10:17.00) placed seventh behind the Colman-Egan quartet (9:52.33).

In Thursday's track and field prelim results, Logan Sammons of Philip earned a spot in Saturday’s Class B 100-meter dash finals with a 11.50-second clocking as did Timber Lake’s Hank Kraft (11.46). George Johnson of Viborg-Hurley turned in the fastest qualifying time (11.11).

Friday’ second day of the State Track and Field Meet at Howard Wood Field kicks off at 8 a.m. MT.

