Cornerback crunch presents challenges for Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. — After Green Bay star Davante Adams caught the first of his three touchdowns against Minnesota on Sunday, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was waiting to greet rookie cornerback Jeff Gladney when he reached the sideline.

This wasn't a friendly hello.

Zimmer expected the first-round draft pick to cover the outside, where Adams had sprinted after cutting right in front of the goal line and making an easy catch in the corner of the end zone. Gladney was shaded too far inside, unable to recover in time. That made him no match for Adams, especially when the ball was being thrown by Aaron Rodgers.

The on-field lessons are continuing for the cornerbacks in Minnesota, where Zimmer and the Vikings are leaning hard on an inexperienced group in a rebuilt defense.

"They've all made improvements, each one of them in different areas," Zimmer said Wednesday. "I know Gladney had some bad plays this week, but he had some good plays, as well. Those are the kinds of things you're looking for."

Learning on the fly has become a necessity.