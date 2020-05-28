Corona virus changing summer workouts for high school athletes

In phase three, vulnerable individuals can resume public interactions but should practice physical distancing.

SDHSAA Assistant Director John Krogstrand emphasized that students aren’t the only ones who need to be screened, noting that coaches and anyone present for the workout also needs to be screened.

“If coach has a temperature, workouts are cancelled for that day,” Krogstrand said.

Limitations on gatherings

In phase one, the limit on gatherings calls for no more than 10 people either inside or outside to include participants and coaches. Locker rooms won’t be used in phase one with athletes coming to practice in the proper attire and returning home to shower after a workout. Workouts should always be conducted with the same “pod” of five to 10 people including coaches. Smaller pods can be used for weight training. Social distancing should be strictly enforced to the point of having some people leave the room if there is not enough space to provide six feet of space between individuals.