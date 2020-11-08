Corraling cash: 55th annual Custer State Park Fall Classic Bison Auction kicks off the weekend

Custer State Park held its annual Bison Auction on Saturday at the park's visitor center. For the past nine years, the auction has been held online to reach buyers from across the country. Last year the over $600,000 raised from the bison auction went to "continued operations at the park such as fencing, range management and noxious weed control, timber thinning and facility management" according to a press release issued by Custer State Park. Gov. Kristi Noem even announced that her family purchased animals at Saturday's auction. "How cool is that? Excited to start our herd" she said on Twitter.