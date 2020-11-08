 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corraling cash: 55th annual Custer State Park Fall Classic Bison Auction kicks off the weekend
alert featured top story

Corraling cash: 55th annual Custer State Park Fall Classic Bison Auction kicks off the weekend

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Custer State Park held its annual Bison Auction on Saturday at the park's visitor center. For the past nine years, the auction has been held online to reach buyers from across the country. Last year the over $600,000 raised from the bison auction went to "continued operations at the park such as fencing, range management and noxious weed control, timber thinning and facility management" according to a press release issued by Custer State Park. Gov. Kristi Noem even announced that her family purchased animals at Saturday's auction. "How cool is that? Excited to start our herd" she said on Twitter.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Nov. 8

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News