Cory Ness Street Glide Custom

No pressure building a custom bike for NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace, right? Not only would the motorcycle have to meet the standards of a man who made his living standing in victory lane, the motorcycle’s a star attraction of the Buffalo Chip’s second annual Rusty Wallace Ride. The benefit ride raises money for the NASCAR Foundation, All Kids Bike and SD Special Olympics – Rapid City Flame and the sale of the one-of-a-kind custom motorcycle brings in a big chunk of change. The list of people you’d trust with such an important task is short. Luckily, the Buffalo Chip and the Ness family go way back, so when looking for somebody to spearhead the project, The Chip didn’t have to think too hard.
“I enjoyed working with Rusty. Certain things he liked, certain things I liked, and we blended design ideas together,” said Cory Ness, president of Arlen Ness Enterprises.
Before implementing those design ideas, they needed a bike. Again, having friends in the right places paid off as another of The Chip’s long-time allies, Black Hills Harley-Davidson, graciously donated a brand spankin’ new 2020 FLXH Street Glide with a Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine to the cause.
As fine as Harley’s new Street Glide is, though, the Ness family is known for making show-stoppers, so Cory and the Ness team set about the task of taking the Glide to the next level. The front end now flexes bigger muscles thanks to the addition of Ness’ Wide Tire Kit and Hot Leg fork legs. The wider 180mm tire needed a wider fender, too, and the Ness Wrapper front fender fits like a glove. Then there’s the wheels. The Ness Y-spoked Wheels feature not only a new design that hasn’t even hit the market yet, the titanium finish is new to the market as well, and right now the only place you’re going to find these wheels is on the Rusty Wallace Ride Street Glide.
While Harley’s Milwaukee-Eight is a mighty fine engine, dressing it up in a full complement of covers and accents from the Ness 10 Gauge collection makes it even finer. Like the wheels, the covers are dressed up in Ness’ new titanium finish. The engine ensemble’s piece de resistance might possibly be the latest Ness Sidekick air cleaner. The air cleaner’s filter is generously wide in the front so it’s funneling copious amounts of air to the engine. Of course, a free-breathing engine is going to be more powerful, and who doesn’t like more power? Another slick little feature is the Sidekick’s transparent cover, which allows riders to see what’s going on inside the air cleaner. The custom exhaust system Rinehart Racing made for the Rusty Wallace Ride Street Glide will also give it an extra kick in the pants. Turns out, Wallace is friends with the Rinehart folks, which is a good thing because the muffler needed to be extended an extra five inches to fit the Ness Down-and-Out Saddlebag bottoms and custom back fender Ness built specifically for this motorcycle.
With a bit of newfound power thanks to its air cleaner and exhaust, boosting the motorcycle’s braking performance was also important, and billet Arlen Ness 4-piston caliper brakes and rotors were just the ticket. The list of premium Ness parts doesn’t stop there. The Ness MX Floorboards are a fresh upgrade to the stodgy stock footrests. Better yet, like a fine wine they’re paired with Ness Air Trax shifter pegs and arms. The motorcycle grips also come from the Ness Air Trax line. Ness Modular handlebars are a big upgrade because they have a high degree of adjustability and can be tailor-fit to a rider. Just another hot ticket item coming from the Ness factory you’ll find on this contemporary machine. LaPera also had a hand in making this motorcycle special by crafting a beautiful custom leather seat for it. And speaking of beautiful, the paint job Mazz Enterprises out of Arizona did is simply stunning. Between the stripes and underlying geometric honeycomb pattern, the paint is deep and lustrous. Smartly applied splashes of titanium paint bring about a homogenous feel to the motorcycle’s clean and classy lines.
The Cory Ness-customized FLHX Street Glide will be on display at Black Hills Harley-Davidson during the rally if you’d like to stop by and check it out. Better bring your checkbook because once you see this beauty in person, you’re going to want to take it home. We’ll find out exactly who the lucky new owner is Wednesday, August 12, 2020, when they are handed the keys at the second annual Rusty Wallace Ride.
