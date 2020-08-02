Cory Ness Street Glide Custom

While Harley’s Milwaukee-Eight is a mighty fine engine, dressing it up in a full complement of covers and accents from the Ness 10 Gauge collection makes it even finer. Like the wheels, the covers are dressed up in Ness’ new titanium finish. The engine ensemble’s piece de resistance might possibly be the latest Ness Sidekick air cleaner. The air cleaner’s filter is generously wide in the front so it’s funneling copious amounts of air to the engine. Of course, a free-breathing engine is going to be more powerful, and who doesn’t like more power? Another slick little feature is the Sidekick’s transparent cover, which allows riders to see what’s going on inside the air cleaner. The custom exhaust system Rinehart Racing made for the Rusty Wallace Ride Street Glide will also give it an extra kick in the pants. Turns out, Wallace is friends with the Rinehart folks, which is a good thing because the muffler needed to be extended an extra five inches to fit the Ness Down-and-Out Saddlebag bottoms and custom back fender Ness built specifically for this motorcycle.