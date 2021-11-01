Costume contest winners announced

The four winners of the Pet Pantry and Downtown Dental costume contest will all win $300 gift cards. The winners received the most votes in their categories.
They included:
- Audrey Alfaro for submitting Annabelle Costume Photo in 17 and Under Category
- Dianne Boothe for submitting War of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse Costume Photo in Pet Category
- Tiffany Barnes for submitting Tiffany & Chucky Costume Photo in 18 and Over Category
- Lacey Wilkerson for submitting Pennywise and Georgie Costume Photo in Family Category