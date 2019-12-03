In October, the council was split 5-5 on a $125,097 study. However, after more information was provided, the measure passed 7-2 Monday night.
The city will only spend about $23,000 on the study with a federal grant taking care of the rest of the expense. The project will look for solutions for the area where Sixth Street crosses Omaha Street but it is much more than just that one area.
Community Development Director Ken Young told the council that the study will be for the entire Sixth Street corridor between the Performing Arts Center and the new civic center expansion arena. He said the idea was to make travel between downtown and the new arena easier.
"There are difficulties now and it will only get worse as traffic increases," Young said. Long Range Planner Kip Harrington said the issue isn't only being decided by the city council because Omaha is a state highway so the South Dakota Department of Transportation could revoke the city's temporary agreement for the crossing at any time.
He said when pedestrian and bicycle traffic increases to the point that traffic on the highway is adversely affected, the state will step in and take away the crossing.
Council member John Roberts said he was still against the study.
"I can't believe how quickly this came back up. Usually we give them more time to dust off before they come back," Roberts said. He had heard from several constituents and none of them were in favor of the study.
One resident, Deborah Chilcote, wrote a note to the council imploring them to do the study and update the Omaha crossing because she and a visitor from Hawaii were almost hit by cars twice last week trying to cross at Sixth Street.
Becky Drury clarified that doing the study doesn't commit the council to any action. Young said it does not.
Chad Lewis said he favored the study primarily because the city will lose the crossing at some point anyway.
Harrington said the city was trying to be proactive now instead of waiting until the crossing was taken away to try to find solutions.
The measure passed 7-2 with Roberts and Lance Lehmann, both from Ward 4, voting no.
Lehmann switched his vote between last Wednesday's Legal and Finance Commitee meeting. During the committee meeting, he voted in favor of sending the study to city council.
Roberts, who sits on the Public Works Committee, was absent during the Nov. 26 committee meeting, where the Sixth Street study was passed to city council by a vote of 4-0.
The council also approve the annual antlerless deer harvest program. The number of deer the city has contracted to be harvested has fluctuated between 100 and 300 in year's past. This year's number is the same as last years. As many as 250 deer will be hunted after the Christmas and New Year's holidays in a 6-week program.
Last year, only 226 deer were harvested due to weather issues.
This program is in addition to the archery hunting program that will harvest more deer that travel primarily in city limits.
"I just hope you get the one I hit with my car last week," Roberts said. He added he was glad this number was in addition to the archery program. "That is good with as many as we have in Rapid City right now."
All of the harvested animals will be checked for chronic wasting disease and then processed with the meat going to Feeding South Dakota. Much of the money for the project comes from the Parks and Recreation Department budget but a couple of grants help with the costs.