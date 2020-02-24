Counselor's book a tale of family addiction, dyfunction

Evelyn Leite has spent her career helping others untangle the same kinds of trauma she’s endured — alcoholism, rage, dysfunction and the edict not to talk about her family’s private life.
In her new book, “Just Fine, Thank You: Growing Up in a Family with Secrets,” Leite digs into her childhood to encourage others to open up about their own trauma.
Leite, of Rapid City, has worked as a professional counselor for 35 years. “Just Fine, Thank You” is her seventh book, and the fourth in her “Blood, Sex and Tears” series. “Just Fine, Thank You” will officially be released on March 1 and can be pre-ordered now through Leite’s website, evelynleite.com. “Just Fine, Thank You” also is available on Amazon and other online book sellers.
In “Just Fine, Thank You” Leite dispels the myth of idyllic small-town living. When she was growing up near Seneca in the 1940s and 1950s, Leite's grandfather “owned the whole town” of Seneca.
“Even in a small town, keeping secrets is pretty easy, especially if you live on a farm,” she said. “I’m trying to help people to understand that secrecy — particularly around alcoholism — causes tremendous problems. I was growing up with a mandate to look perfect at all times and never tell anybody outside of home what was going on in our home.
“There are a number of people who still live that way and consequently, they don’t get the help they need because they don’t know it’s available. They can’t talk about (their trauma)."
Leite’s father, Lon, was an alcoholic. He was a widower whose first wife died at the Tuberculosis Sanitarium near Custer before he met Leite's mother, Edith. Edith, meanwhile, was nearly paralyzed after the birth of her first son, then gave birth to Leite and four more boys.
For Leite, life with her parents and brothers in a “hellfire and brimstone Methodist” upbringing was a jumble of emotions and confusion amidst tragedy and trauma.
“South Dakota is a state that is very self-contained. We don’t want to admit that we need help," she said. "My purpose in writing this book from my childhood is to show the progression of the disease, along with what it does to the children in the family."
In the introduction to “Just Fine, Thank You,” Leite asks readers to consider their own lives and families, and any destructive dysfunction that has impaired them and likely is affecting their spouses and children.
As a counselor who deals with grief, codependency and trauma resolution, Leite said she often works with clients who have had experiences much like hers — or worse.
You have free articles remaining.
“They present to me with so much shame and so much fear. The child always blames themselves for everything that goes wrong,” Leite said. “Part of it is the only power you have is to blame yourself, and if (family problems) are your fault, you can change. But the other part is (the problems) are completely unexplainable.”
Religious families in particular tend to have problems accepting that addiction is in their midst, she said.
“There are many people in church who need help who can’t ask for it,” Leite said.
Through the “wild ride” of her life, Leite said she has become a woman of strong faith. She believes people can seek healing while incorporating their faith into it.
“I believe strongly in reaching for whatever help is available, whether that’s counselors, a minister, AA, Al-Anon, anything that is out there that can help," she said. "I encourage people to follow their own spiritual avenues, whatever that is. I work with a lot of different cultures who have different beliefs. I support their beliefs."
Although “Just Fine, Thank You” is part of a series about Leite’s life, she said the book can be read on its own. The other books in Leite's “Blood, Sex and Tears” series address her marriage to an abusive alcoholic with whom she had four children, women’s abilities to change their lives, and healing rifts caused by addiction in families.
Leite ultimately left her husband and began working toward a career in counseling.
“I knew it was a life-or-death situation, and I knew that I wanted more out of life. … I went to college and my goal was to help people like me,” she said. “One thing that’s really important is for people to know they’re not alone. That’s one reason I write the books. There’s a lot of stories that let people know they’re not different or unusual.”
Leite earned a bachelor’s degree from Black Hills State University and a master’s degree in counseling and human relations from the University of Oklahoma. In 2008, she was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame.
People who read “Just Fine, Thank You” or Leite’s other books and aren't sure where to turn for help can contact her. She encourages readers to email her through her website or send her messages on Facebook.
Leite will release her eighth book in June; it will focus on personal losses and finding serenity.
“I talk about all the hoops I had to jump through to find sanity and get to a point where I could feel acceptable to myself, and ready to share with other people how to get there,” she said. “I do a lot of self-esteem workshops and communication workshops. I try to teach all the things I never knew.”