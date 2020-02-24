Counselor's book a tale of family addiction, dyfunction

Leite’s father, Lon, was an alcoholic. He was a widower whose first wife died at the Tuberculosis Sanitarium near Custer before he met Leite's mother, Edith. Edith, meanwhile, was nearly paralyzed after the birth of her first son, then gave birth to Leite and four more boys.

For Leite, life with her parents and brothers in a “hellfire and brimstone Methodist” upbringing was a jumble of emotions and confusion amidst tragedy and trauma.

“South Dakota is a state that is very self-contained. We don’t want to admit that we need help," she said. "My purpose in writing this book from my childhood is to show the progression of the disease, along with what it does to the children in the family."

In the introduction to “Just Fine, Thank You,” Leite asks readers to consider their own lives and families, and any destructive dysfunction that has impaired them and likely is affecting their spouses and children.

As a counselor who deals with grief, codependency and trauma resolution, Leite said she often works with clients who have had experiences much like hers — or worse.

