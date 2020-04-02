County offices closed due to snow

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The 7th Circuit Court is also closed today. A no travel advisory remains in effect for Pennington County outside of Rapid City as snow continues to fall and high winds are causing drifting in some areas. Plows are just getting out and starting to open primary roads. The no travel advisory between will be re-evaluated this morning.