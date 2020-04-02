County offices closed due to snow
County offices closed due to snow

Pennington County offices will be closed today due to continued snow, snow packed and icy roads, and low visibility outside of Rapid City.

The 7th Circuit Court is also closed today. A no travel advisory remains in effect for Pennington County outside of Rapid City as snow continues to fall and high winds are causing drifting in some areas. Plows are just getting out and starting to open primary roads. The no travel advisory between will be re-evaluated this morning.

Due to poor weather and road conditions, the morning cycle of testing at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office 24-7 Sobriety Program is also closed Thursday, April 2, 2020.

