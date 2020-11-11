Couple searching for veteran's family after finding abandoned items

The owners of Prairie Elk Farm in Rapid Valley are trying to solve the mystery of William Drapak, a serviceman whose memorabilia from his life and military career were found in a shed.
Syrna “Sy” and Jordan Fields launched Prairie Elk Farm earlier this year to raise chickens, ducks and turkeys. Sy's father recently bought the Fields an 8- by 20-foot shed that had been on property at 15267 Longview Road. Sy believes the weathered wooden shed, which contains whelping boxes, might have been used for breeding dogs.
While fixing up the shed for their flock of ducks, the Fields removed a number of empty boxes and one that appeared to be an unused and taped shut popcorn box. Inside it, they found Drapak’s dog tags, an Army uniform with a sharpshooter's medal, and many personal items, some dated between 1967 and 1970. Drapak’s dog tag number is RA16911095. His dog tags also indicate his blood type is O positive and he is a Methodist.
The Fields discovered Drapak’s dog tags in the bottom of a bag along with assorted antique keys of all shapes and sizes, Sy said. Stashed in a United States Postal Service bag were photos, slides and memorabilia.
“There’s a cute little baby picture in there with no writing on the back,” Sy said. “There’s family pictures, but there’s no writing on them.”
Sy found orders from when Drapak went to Frankfurt, Germany, and she said several photos in the box were taken overseas. Another photo is of a man in uniform named Crane.
There are letters, too, some of which no longer have envelopes with them. Drapak received letters from a woman named Betty in Chicago, and from Mr. and Mrs. Anton Drapak. Sy believes the couple may have been Drapak’s parents. Drapak also corresponded with L. Smith. The pair exchanged letters that suggest they were sweethearts.
“The letters were talking about money and how things were going at home … and love and missing you,” Sy said.
The Fields hope to find someone in Drapak’s family who’d want his belongings. If no family can be located, Sy said she and her husband hope to donate the items to a museum. Anyone who might have information about Drapak or his family is encouraged to contact Sy and Jordan Fields at 614-208-9380 or prairieelkfarm@gmail.com.
“Sometimes people don’t want that stuff but to me, coming from a generational military family, it would be of value to me if that was my great-great-grandfather’s. I want to give that opportunity to someone,” Sy said.
Sy contacted the VFW after finding Drapak's items. Craig Price, the VFW Post 1273 quartermaster's assistant, said Tuesday the Rapid City VFW post gets very few calls from people trying to reunite family members with veterans' abandoned items. However, Price said one helpful service the VFW can provide is to search the national membership database to determine whether a veteran is or was a member. If Drapak is still living and is a VFW member, the VFW could potentially contact him, Price said.
