Couple searching for veteran's family after finding abandoned items

There are letters, too, some of which no longer have envelopes with them. Drapak received letters from a woman named Betty in Chicago, and from Mr. and Mrs. Anton Drapak. Sy believes the couple may have been Drapak’s parents. Drapak also corresponded with L. Smith. The pair exchanged letters that suggest they were sweethearts.

“The letters were talking about money and how things were going at home … and love and missing you,” Sy said.

The Fields hope to find someone in Drapak’s family who’d want his belongings. If no family can be located, Sy said she and her husband hope to donate the items to a museum. Anyone who might have information about Drapak or his family is encouraged to contact Sy and Jordan Fields at 614-208-9380 or prairieelkfarm@gmail.com.

“Sometimes people don’t want that stuff but to me, coming from a generational military family, it would be of value to me if that was my great-great-grandfather’s. I want to give that opportunity to someone,” Sy said.

Sy contacted the VFW after finding Drapak's items. Craig Price, the VFW Post 1273 quartermaster's assistant, said Tuesday the Rapid City VFW post gets very few calls from people trying to reunite family members with veterans' abandoned items. However, Price said one helpful service the VFW can provide is to search the national membership database to determine whether a veteran is or was a member. If Drapak is still living and is a VFW member, the VFW could potentially contact him, Price said.

