The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals denied a Rapid City man’s appeal after a federal jury found him guilty of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.

Christopher Truax, 33, a previously convicted sex offender, was one of eight men arrested during a sting operation conducted during the Sturgis motorcycle rally in August 2020. The sting is an annual, routine collaboration between local, state and federal law enforcement. Agents pose as children and communicate with potential predators.

Court documents show Truax arrived at a location in Rapid City to meet with an agent he believed to be a 13-year-old girl named Cassie Mae. He arrived in a van containing a bed, a firearm, "many knives," and items used for sexual activity, including condoms.

He was arrested and indicted for attempted enticement of a minor using the internet and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The enticement charge went before a jury, who found Truax guilty on Nov. 3, 2021.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Truax to 14 years in prison followed by life on supervised release on March 1, 2022.

Truax argued in his appeal the court abused its discretion when it allowed the prosecution to use evidence the defense was not notified of prior to trial, committed “plain error” when it allowed the prosecutor to attack his credibility during closing arguments, and that Viken’s sentence of 14 years was unreasonable.

Truax argued he wasn’t properly notified of the prosecution’s intent to question him about a book he asked his aunt to send him in jail, “Win Your Case: How to Present, Persuade, and Prevail-Every Plance, Every Time,” by Gerry Spence. The judge allowed questioning about the book because it was in Truax’s possession in the jail.

United States Circuit Judge Ralph Erickson wrote in the court’s opinion the government became aware of the book the evening before its disclosure when an officer told the prosecutor that Truax had received a copy of it while in jail awaiting trial. Because the book was in the possession and knowledge of Truax, the government was under no burden to reveal it because it was in Truax’s personal possession.

Truax also argued the district court erred when it allowed the prosecutor to state during rebuttal closing argument that Truax’s testimony was uncorroborated and not based on facts, and that his behavior while testifying was a “show” and “theatrics.”

“While a prosecutor may not express a personal opinion about a defendant’s credibility, it is not improper for a prosecutor to suggest the jury should not believe a defendant’s testimony, so long as the suggestion is based on evidence contrary to the defendant’s testimony,” Erickson wrote.

The court also ruled Viken’s sentence was within the bounds of federal sentencing guidelines.