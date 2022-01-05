Court hearing yields no decision on motion for mistrial with prejudice

Circuit Court Judge Matt Brown told prosecutors with the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office and defendant Barry Allman that he hasn’t come to a decision Wednesday regarding the defense’s motion to declare a mistrial with prejudice.

Allman’s defense attorney, John Murphy, filed a motion for mistrial under the assertion that that Deputy State’s Attorney Roxanne Hammond failed to properly notify the defense that the state had granted immunity and quashed warrants for four of the state’s key witnesses, including to one who had already testified, without notifying him before the trial.

The state then filed a motion arguing that the error wasn’t intentional but admitted it was improper but should be remedied by retrying the case in front of a new jury.

The motions come after Murphy asked for and was granted a mistrial by Judge Brown on Dec. 7, the second day of the trial in Pennington County.

Hammond also told the judge that it had been difficult to find witnesses who were willing to testify at the trial.

Brown previously told the parties that it would be a pretty high bar to declare a mistrial with prejudice.