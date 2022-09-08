Courthouse time capsule revealed after 100 years

After a century of being locked away just above the cornerstone of the Pennington County Courthouse, a metal box time capsule containing papers, coins and a can of Copenhagen snuff was pulled from its resting place Wednesday afternoon.

Including the box itself, the 21 items in the time capsule were in good condition, other than a circular rust mark on newspapers left by the snuff can.

“The condition is really good for paper products that have been stored for 100 years,” said Troy Kilpatrick, the executive director of the Journey Museum in Rapid City. “We are just concerned with items that have been folded for a while.”

On the afternoon of June 5, 1922, the Grand Lodge of Masons of South Dakota laid the cornerstone of the half-million dollar courthouse, according to Journal archives.

Items found in the box consistent with the list written 100 years ago include: an 1877 photo of the first courthouse in Pennington County by J.C. Sherman, a card of historical facts written by Henry Behrens, a copy of the Rapid City Daily Journal published on June 4, 1922, a list of officers and employees of the Duhamel Company, names of the county commissioners, a roster of the Schrader Commandery #9 Knights Templar, the masonic keystone of Mason Archie McCurdy dated 1873, a special edition of the Rapid City Daily Journal dated July 14, 1921, Memorial Pennington County Bar Association flier from June 5, 2022, several coins and a business card from the Booth Hotel in Custer printed by J.B. Gossage in 1877. Gossage was the publisher of the Journal from January 1878 to April 1925.

The items named in the 1922 Journal article also included a personnel list of the Rapid City Military Band and a list of Grand Lodge officers. There were two folded documents that could be those items, but were kept folded so they could be taken to the Journey Museum to be humidified and unfolded safely.

Not listed, but included in the box was the Copenhagen snuff. There were nine coins total in the box, eight pennies and one nickel. The oldest penny was dated 1904.

Finding the box was a challenge, according to Mike Kuhl, director of building and grounds.

He said he was aware of the capsule after a historic preservation plan for the courthouse in 2008 and 2009. Staff knew it was near the date cornerstone, which is granite, but the exact location of the capsule was unknown when they decided to look for the capsule this summer.

“We didn’t know how to get to it for sure,” Kuhl said.

Kuhl said he was talking with Albertson Engineering about a different project when the topic came up and they offered to bring the scanner by to help look for the capsule. They discovered a less dense portion of the wall made of mortar just above the date cornerstone.

Kuhl said staff found old blueprints of the building and discovered an air shaft inside the building along the cornerstone concealed by a drop ceiling.

“None of us even knew it was there,” he said. “We came down here one night, opened up the ceiling, sure enough it was there.”

Dave Eccleston, assistant director of building and grounds and the courthouse, pulled the capsule out of the wall Wednesday and handed it to Kent Ball, building and grounds specialist, who handed it to Kuhl. Access to the capsule was made by breaking the mortar surrounding it prior to the removal date.

Kuhl moved the box to a nearby room where he opened it. Mark Slocum, executive director of the Minnilusa Historical Association and Kilpatrick with the Journey Museum attended the extraction to assist with handling the materials safely and documenting the items.

The materials will be moved to the Journey Museum to be hydrated, unfolded, and pressed in glass to be displayed at the Nov. 16 Centennial Event.

It's unclear where the permanent home will be, but Kilpatrick said the Journey Museum would be happy to have them.

As far as a time capsule in the future to replace the old capsule, the Centennial Committee plans to put another capsule in, but not in the same location, since preservation is difficult if a capsule is placed in the same place.

Freemasons from the Grand Lodge of South Dakota also attended the events, noting the historical involvement of masons in the capsule. Journal archives show Grand Master Wharton, of Huron, headed up the 1922 ceremonies.

In attendance on Wednesday were Michael Rodman, the 2016 grand master of Grand Lodge of South Dakota; Grand Tyler David Meltz, civility ambassador; and Senior Grand Deacon Bryant Stokes, who is slated to be the next grand master.

"Masons were involved in cornerstone ceremonies for public buildings, have been for a long time," Rodman said. "This is really special for us to be here."

Other offices represented at the extraction were the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office, Pennington County Board of Commissioners and Pennington County Sheriff's Office.