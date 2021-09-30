Cousins, Vikings prep for potent Browns

MINNEAPOLIS — Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings have taken a while to find comfort with each other.

The high expectation that comes with his huge contract, an uneven first three seasons with the team and intermittent skittishness during pass protection breakdowns have been contributing factors. His decision to remain unvaccinated for COVID-19 did not help.

Lately, though, Cousins has sure made some strides. Teammates have praised an increased willingness to loosen and open up. The quarterback has been meeting head coach Mike Zimmer for weekly strategy sessions, putting two of the organization's most vital employees in a better sync.

Whether or not there's a direct correlation to the field, well, all that matters to the Vikings is his early-season performance is by far the best of his career. Cousins has no turnovers, eight touchdowns and ranks fourth in the league with a 118.3 passer rating.

"He's just no fear. He's not worried about anything other than going out there and doing his job," wide receiver Adam Thielen said.

Maybe more than that, even.

"He has a little more swag to him," running back Alexander Mattison said, adding: "He's definitely opened up a little bit, and it's awesome to see."