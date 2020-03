The state of South Dakota tested 167 more patients Sunday and those tests resulted in one new positive result. The patient who tested positive was from Minnehaha County.

The state has now tested 494 people and there have been 10 positive results.

Governor Kristi Noem confirmed during her 1 p.m. press conference that the one death of an infected individual in South Dakota was officially caused by the COVID-19 virus.

The man who died was a Pennington County resident, however, he died in Davison County and was not believed to have been in Pennington County for two weeks prior to contracting his fatal illness.

The current testing totals include:

Positive - 10

Negative - 494

Pending - 0