COVID-19 what's the goal

Every year, Monument Health treats hundreds of critical cases, requiring thousands of hospital bed days. Currently 551 beds exist within the Monument Health system. Monument is currently working to add beds to prepare for the worst case scenario.
The pandemic has herded us into different groups: the “it’s only the flu” group, the “it’s a hoax” group, the “let people police themselves“ group, the “government should do something to protect us“ group, and the “we’re all going to die“ group.
Fortunately, there are experts, thousands of them, who are skilled in the fields of medicine and statistics. There are also those who specifically study disease and pandemic behavior. The CDC and World Health Organization provide a foundation of research and data on a global scale.
Recently, government entities worldwide have imposed regulations on their citizens in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Several US states have imposed statewide business closures and shelter-in-place orders. Military bases have declared public health emergencies and have ordered base personnel not to enter businesses unless they are essential.
On March 27, Rapid City through its City Council, passed an emergency ordinance to close certain businesses such as restaurant dining rooms, bars, and recreational facilities. This action is consistent with CDC guidelines. But some community members are not happy.
Specifically, those from the flu, hoax and self-policing group feel as if this is an overreaction or overreach on the part of government. There is another group worthy of mention: the business group. They are business owners with life savings invested, who have borrowed to start or build their business, and of course the millions of employees who work for these businesses. The other groups have a philosophical issue with the closures, but the businesses have a financial issue. The national and local economies will falter due to these closures. Millions will become unemployed and years of rebuilding will be necessary.
But what about the disease? What are we trying to accomplish with the closures? What is the goal?
The goal is to flatten the curve. The curve - or arc - is the number of patients needing advanced life support treatment in our local hospital systems at the same time.
COVID-19 will hospitalize people who need advanced life support. How many, is an estimate based on the scientific conclusions made by the experts mentioned above in the third paragraph. The cases not needing estimates are the critical care cases mentioned in the first paragraph. Life… and death, happens.
If, and when the usual critical care cases, combined with COVID-19 cases push the arc beyond hospital capacity, people die. But they just don’t die of COVID-19, they die from many of the other maladies which will go untreated due to the lack of healthcare system capacity.
The goal is to avoid that. By social distancing, we can influence how quickly our communities become infected with COVID-19. We can keep the arc below the maximum capacity of our hospital systems, but only if we act quickly and decisively.
So, who shall we put in charge of accomplishing the goal? The flu group? No. The hoax group? No. The business group? No. The self-policing group? No. The group leading the charge for the sake of public health should be the only group with the legal authority to force compliance from the other groups. The government.
This government action is undoubtedly extreme, and it should only be temporary, but based on what we know about this pandemic and what we have learned from past pandemics, the action is desperately and immediately needed. Coupled with the good judgement and help of people and businesses, we have a realistic shot at reaching the goal.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.