COVID-19 what's the goal

Specifically, those from the flu, hoax and self-policing group feel as if this is an overreaction or overreach on the part of government. There is another group worthy of mention: the business group. They are business owners with life savings invested, who have borrowed to start or build their business, and of course the millions of employees who work for these businesses. The other groups have a philosophical issue with the closures, but the businesses have a financial issue. The national and local economies will falter due to these closures. Millions will become unemployed and years of rebuilding will be necessary.

But what about the disease? What are we trying to accomplish with the closures? What is the goal?

The goal is to flatten the curve. The curve - or arc - is the number of patients needing advanced life support treatment in our local hospital systems at the same time.

COVID-19 will hospitalize people who need advanced life support. How many, is an estimate based on the scientific conclusions made by the experts mentioned above in the third paragraph. The cases not needing estimates are the critical care cases mentioned in the first paragraph. Life… and death, happens.