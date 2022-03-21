COVID-19 complications take the life of Rapid City surgeon

Hundreds of former patients, colleagues and friends paid tribute to surgeon Dr. Julie Todd Raymond on Monday on social media. The longtime surgeon died Thursday.

Her husband, Dr. Lou Raymond, confirmed Monday that she died from complications of COVID-19 after being hospitalized for more than five weeks.

“To our beloved Dr. Julie Todd Raymond; thank you, for your devotion to patients, kindness to all, commitment to use your gifts for others’ benefit. Forever a surgeon’s surgeon, friend and mentor to nurses and staff, and impactful community member. We were grateful to count you as a partner and you will be greatly missed. 1964-2022” reads a tribute Rapid City Medical Center posted on its Facebook page.

“She was not only a wonderful surgeon, but she was an even better human being, and that why this is so hard for everybody,” Jennifer Trucano, CEO of Rapid City Medical Center, said Monday. “She was a lovely human being.”

Raymond served in the Air Force and had a medical practice in the Rapid City area for 28 years. In 1994, she and her husband moved to the Black Hills when Julie Raymond was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force. At that time, Lou Raymond said, she was a general surgeon at the hospital on the base. She later worked with Regional Health and then on and off at Rapid City Medical Center for about 10 years. Raymond had been a partner at RCMC since 2016, Trucano said.

Raymond’s practice evolved to focus increasingly on breast cancer patients. Lou Raymond said his wife was developing a breast cancer center that would provide more seamless, comprehensive care for patients. In addition to being a general surgeon throughout her career, Trucano said Raymond had completed training specifically related to breast cancer surgery.

According to her professional biography on RCMC’s website, Raymond sub-specialized in breast surgery for more than 15 years. She began practicing at a time when breast surgery was advancing to become minimally invasive, so she decided to learn the variety of new techniques. Raymond performed general surgery while on call at the hospital, but her clinic was dedicated primarily to breast conditions.

Her clinic now features the BeYOUtiful Bratique, a bra-fitting boutique specifically tailored to breast cancer survivors. The certified mastectomy fitters help survivors find funky, fun bras that restore confidence and make women look and feel “beYOUtiful!”

Although all RCMC surgeons can do breast cancer work, Trucano said, Raymond focused most of her efforts in that area.

“Women with breast cancer will still have RCMC surgeons and Dr. Raymond’s team to assist. She was just the true champion of the cause and it will take many to fill her shoes,” Trucano said.

“She really was a champion for women overall. Not only those with breast cancer who she stood by during surgery but after to make them feel healthy and on the journey to feel beautiful again. She was very supportive of women in pursuing their education,” Trucano said.

Trucano also praised Raymond for helping the overall community through her work as a trauma surgeon, saying Raymond worked well at RCMC and Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

“She was a surgeon’s surgeon,” Trucano said. “She would do the right thing to support everyone. … She made a huge impact.”

Lou Raymond said his wife will also be remembered for the nurturing she showed to her own children, her nieces and nephews and others. The couple married in 1992 and have three children ages 22, 17 and 14.

“She was dedicated and … with our kids being involved in (activities and sports), she became everyone’s mother, being there and rooting for them,” Lou Raymond said.

He said his wife was passionate about family time and being with their children. Julie Raymond also loved sailing, skiing and music.

“I think she brought a lot to the community, and she’ll be greatly missed,” Lou Raymond said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0