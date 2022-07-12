 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 curtails some Cornerstone services

  • Updated
The Corner Stone Rerscue Mission (copy)

The Cornerstone Rescue Mission on Main Street in Rapid City.

 Journal file photo

Cases of COVID-19 and other illness has prompted Cornerstone Rescue Mission to temporarily halt accepting new guests at its downtown Rapid City location. The mission also has temporarily stopped its public soup kitchen.

Lysa Allison, Cornerstone’s executive director, confirmed Tuesday that the mission is not closed but is limiting some of its services as a precaution.

“We have a building full of people. We are not taking any intakes (guests) right now … or utilizing our public soup kitchen this week due to some COVID-19 cases, and another virus that has staff and guests sick, as we don’t want to spread the viruses around,” Allison said.

According to the state Department of Health’s most recent report on July 6, Pennington County continues to lead the state in the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“COVID-19 is making an increase in the community, and we are trying to keep our guests and staff safe so we can provide care for homeless. We are assessing daily and hope to be open to new intakes and our public soup kitchen next week,” Allison said.

To assist those who are in need of meals, Allison said Cornerstone Rescue Mission has posted on its front door a list of resources where people can access other food sources.

“The homeless community is already very aware of them as these groups have been providing these meals for months,” she said.

