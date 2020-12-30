COVID-19 major local sports story of the year

Wall, Kadoka Area make it one game from the Dome

Nine-man football was the highlight for area high school teams this season, as Wall and Kadoka Area both earned trips to their respective state semifinal games.

Both came up short as Wall fell to Warner (9A) and Kadoka Area (9B) lost o Dell Rapids St. Mary. Rapid cCty Christian also won its first-ever home playoff game at Hart Ranch before losing in the 9AA quarterfinals.

On the volleyball court, Rapid City Christian and Hill City both earned state tournament berths, but struggled at state. The Lady Comets were 1-2 and the Rangers were 0-3.

Area rodeos win PRCA triple crown

South Dakota rodeo was clearly the home of rodeo in 2020, hosting numerous rodeos large and small. That distinction did not go unnoticed as South Dakota rodeos swept three of the four awards in the Rodeo of the Year categories at the PRCA awards banquet at the NFR in Arlington, Texas..

Rodeo Rapid City claimed the Large Indoor Rodeo category, Deadwood’s Days of ’76 did likewise in the Large Outdoor category and Belle Fourche and the Black Hills Roundup completed the unique rodeo triple crown taking home the Medium Rodeo award.

Journal staff writers Matt Case, Joe Kavanaugh and Jeff Easton also contributed to this report.

