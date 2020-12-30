COVID-19 major local sports story of the year

The biggest news for the area sporting scene was basically nothing going on — as the state shut down for a couple of months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Area athletics came to a standstill just before the state basketball tournaments in mid March. There was was hope that the state tournaments would eventually be played — even if it was in front of no fans — but that opportunity never came.
It wasn't until early June with local American Legion and Little League baseball teams began to play. Summer baseball was a success with the Post 22 American Legion team and Canyon Little League squad both coming away with state titles.
There was also some success and state titles in tennis and cross country.
Here's a look at the local sporting scene from January to December in no order of importance.
January
Dave Strain passes away
South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Famer, former Rapid City Central boys' coach Dave Strain, died Thursday in Rapid City.
Strain, 88, spent 24 seasons leading the Cobblers in their heyday, guiding the Cobblers to 18 state tournaments between 1963 and 1986, winning championships in 1969 and 1980. Central was also state runners-up six times (1965, '67, '74, '75, '79 and '82).
Central’s 1969 team is widely considered one of the top teams in state history. That season’s Cobblers featured standouts John Dutton, Jack Tennyson, Steve Withorne and Rich Gerry.
Strain won 398 games during his career as a head coach. He became the first active coaching recipient of the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Shrine in 1985.
Post 22 unveils new plans for Dave Ploof Field at Fitzgerald Stadium.
The new Dave Ploof Field at Fitzgerald Stadium — at least the preliminary design — was on display to a large crowd at the Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball indoor facility.
The new stadium and facility is expected to begin construction in late July or after the 2020 American Legion baseball season, and be ready for the 2021 campaign.
Black Hills Sports Inc., a non-profit supporting athletics in Rapid City, was approved in March of 2019 to receive the full $5 million it requested for renovations at Fitzgerald Stadium, with $3.8 million coming from the City of Rapid City's Capital Improvement Fund and the balance from Vision funds.
The renovated stadium is expected to be ready for play by June 1.
February/March
Raiders win two wrestling titles
The Rapid City Stevens Raiders capped off a triple double weekend at the State Wrestling Championships, winning the State Class A individual team title, the team’s second consecutive crown, one night after winning the state dual title.
For the second night in a row, the pickings didn’t come easy as the Raiders needed every single point from every competitor to squeeze past tournament favorite Brandon Valley by one-point, 159-158. Watertown (154.5) finished third, Pierre (116) fourth and Rapid City Central (104) earned the fifth spot.
The Raiders held a 10-point advantage over Brandon Valley heading into the championship round and had to weather a late rally by the Lynx for the back-to-back state titles, and 12th overall in school history.
Winning individual state titles for the Raiders were Cooper Voorhees at 160 pounds. Cael Larson (120) of Rapid City Central and Max Sailor (138) of Spearfish also won titles. In class B, Logan Graf of Custer won at 106 pounds.
Mines, BHSU women fall in RMAC quarterfinals
The South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team made a run in the third quarter and early in the fourth, but couldn't keep up in the final minutes and fell to Westminster 76-70 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference quarterfinals in Salt Lake City.
The loss ended the Hardrockers season at 15-12.
Molly McCabe paced the Hardrockers with 16 points, followed by Michaela Shaklee with 12 points and Ryan Weiss and Anna Haugen with 10 points each.
The Colorado School of Mines women were in control for much of the game to stop Black Hills State University 66-44 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference quarterfinals in Golden, Colo.
The loss dropped the Yellow Jackets to 17-11.
Raquel Wientjes lead Black Hills State with 11 points and four rebounds. She shot 4-of-9 on the night.
Mines men fall in semifinals
After picking up a pair of wins over the Colorado School of Mines in the regular season, the South Dakota School of Mines men had another chance with a shot at a berth in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championship game on the line.
The third time was the charm for the Orediggers, as they took an early lead and cruised to a 76-59 victory over the Hardrockers in St. George, Utah.
Individually, senior Allec Williams pace the 'Rockers with 15 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and one steal.
Thunder Peewee A wins state title
The Rushmore Thunder played all season like they were looking for a little payback at the State PeeWee A Tournament.
The Thunder 12-under squad just missed a state championship last year, losing to Brookings 3-2 in the title game. They got their state title in 2020, stopping the Sioux Falls Flyers 1 squad 9-5 in Yankton.
The Thunder went 3-0 in the state tournament, outscoring their opponents 29-8, defeating Watertown 12-2 and Brookings 8-1 in the two previous games of the tournament.
The tournament title capped an outstanding season in which the Thunder went 21-0.
COVID hits area scene
The area sports scene came to a crashing halt in mid March when COVID-19 basically canceled everything in sight just at the high school state basketball tournaments were set to begin.
By April 6, everything was canceled. For teams like the Faith girls, St. Thomas More boys and girls, Rapid City Stevens boys and girls and Rapid City Central boys, dreams of making a state run were shattered.
The STM boys were ranked No. 1 in Class A, the Stevens girls No. 2 in Class AA. Faith had already played a won its first round state game before the Class B girls tournament in Spearfish was canceled on the second day.
A long-anticipated decision by the South Dakota High School Activities Association became a reality when the association’s executive director, Dr. Dan Swartos, cancelled all remaining activities for the 2019-20 academic year.
The move came after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem closed down all in-person school for the remainder of the year due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Schaefer wins NSIC pentathlon title
Winning the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference indoor pentathlon title was unexpected for Augustana University freshman and Rapid City Stevens graduate Elizabeth Schaefer.
Initially, so was not being able to finish her season right by competing for a national title March 13-14 in Birmingham. Ala.
But like the rest of the country and the world, sports is in an unfortunate shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only was the Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships canceled, so is the rest of the spring outdoor season.
Schaefer won the five-event competition at the NSIC Indoor Championships Feb. 28-29 in Mankato, Minn., with 3,296 points. She went into the meet ranked second in the conference and was rated sixth going into the national meet.
Gerberding captures Summit League pentathlon
Sturgis Brown graduate Holly Gerberding went from walk-on to Summit League champion as a multi-event performer for the University of South Dakota.
It proved to be quite the learning experience for Gerberding, who was new to the multi-events in college.
Gerberding, a junior at USD, captured her first Summit League title with a personal best 3,759 points in the pentathlon Feb. 27. She opened the five-event competition with a win in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.96 seconds and remained consistent throughout, placing third in the shot put (38-feet, 0¾ inches, third in the long jump (18-1¾) and third in the 800 meters (2:22.89)
June/August
Jim Sutton Jr. named to ProRodeo Hall of Fame
Stock contractor Jim Sutton Jr. is among an eight-member class of inductees to be enshrined in the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs on Aug. 1.
Sutton is joined by Grated Coconut, winner of a PRCA-record six bareback horse of the year awards; six-time world champion Cody Ohl (tie-down roping, 1997-98, 2001, 2003, 2006 and all-around, 2001); world champion bull rider Butch Kirby (1978); contract personnel Suni Deb Backstrom; notable Randy Witte; rodeo Ellensburg Rodeo and world champion barrel racer Martha Josey (1980).
Sutton is the patriarch of Sutton Rodeo. He and his wife Julie have a six-generation family operation still running strong. Sutton Rodeo is based in Onida. Jim and Julie were the recipients of the 2017 PRCA Donita Barnes Contract Personnel Lifetime Achievement Award.
Canyon Lake wins state Little League title
There could have been plenty of distractions for the Canyon Lake Little League this season and Sunday night, but it was all about focus in the South Dakota State Little League title game against Sioux Falls at the Harney Complex.
Canyon Lake overcame a season that almost wasn’t because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and an hour late start Sunday night before thumping Sioux Falls 12-2 in five innings for the league’s third straight state title.
The Midwest Regional and Little League World Series were canceled a good month before local officials were even sure if they could have a season.
Post 22 wins 43rd state title
Rapid City's tradition of championship baseball continued as the Post 22 Hardhats rolled past Brandon Valley Post 131 9-1 for the program's 43rd state title.
In a season that almost didn't happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hardhats went into the South Dakota American Legion State A playoffs as the top seed and played like it, capping a 7-0 postseason with three wins over the weekend at Pete Lien Memorial Field.
Post 22 had a little cushion of being unbeaten going into Sunday, but didn't want to take a chance of playing two games against a strong Brandon Valley team, the No. 2 seed of the tournament.
Ryder Wright wins Xtreme Broncs title
When it comes to the rodeo’s classic sport of saddle bronc riding, the “right way” and the “Wright way” are often synonymous, interchangeable terms for describing championship bronc riding.
The Xtreme Broncs Tour Finale at the Central States Fair’s Range Days rodeo demonstrated that point once more as Ryder Wright of the legendary Milford, Utah, bronc riding family claimed the top money in the second Tour finale.
Sitting in a tie for second after posting an 86-point ride in the long round, the 22-year-old prodigy, a four-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier and 2017 world champion, rode Sutton Rodeo’s South Point for 91.5-points to claim the Xtreme Bronc gold buckle. The outstanding ride, the best of the short go, resulted in an aggregate total of 177.5 to edge Wyoming cowboy Brody Cress, the 2019 reserve world champion, by a mere half point.
Eagle Butte’s Shorty Garrett, who sat No. 1 in Xtreme Broncs earnings during the 17-event season, finished third (174), Rusty Wright, Ryder’s older brother, finished fourth (172), and another Utah cowboy, Allen Boore, earned fifth place money (171.5).
Olson named to coaching Hall of Fame
Two years ago, Jason Olson was caught completely off guard when he was named the country’s tennis coach of the year by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association while attending its national convention in Louisville, Kentucky.
It proved to be a little bit different this time as the Rapid City Stevens boys and girls tennis coach was inducted into the South Dakota High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in a ceremony in Mitchell.
The event was initially scheduled for June but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Having known for three months that he had made it, Olson was more prepared to be recognized this time, but said he was still surprised to be inducted as a 52-year-old.
As the Raiders coach for more than a quarter of a century, Olson has grown the school’s tennis program and led the boys and girls teams combined to seven state titles and a plethora (16) of runner-up finishes, making them a perennial playoff contender. He's accumulated a 950-126 record going into this season, and this fall's girls' squad is 14-2 through Sept. 12.
September/October
Hancock wins state tennis title, four Raiders capture AA crowns
Ella Hancock’s journey to redemption reached its destination Tuesday afternoon at Sioux Park.
The Rapid City Christian junior had all strokes working against Milbank’s Halli Essington, claiming the first 11 games of the match en route to a dominating 6-0, 6-1 victory in the championship of the top flight at the Class A Girls Tennis State Tournament, a year after losing in the final round.
Hancock completed her title run without dropping more than two games in a set and lost just seven total games among her three matches. She also beat Emma Dahlhoff of Vermillion 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals earlier in the day.
In the AA tourney two years ago, Vanessa Wittenberg was unsure if she’d play tennis again.
A pair of hip surgeries her sophomore year put her high school tennis career in doubt, nevermind a state title run.
But the Rapid City Stevens senior capped off both, overcoming a one-set deficit against Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Johana Brower to beat the top seed 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 and capture the No. 1 flight championship at the Class AA Girls Tennis State Tournament at Sioux Park.
Wittenberg’s victory was the first of three clutch titles for the Raiders in the singles flights, putting them within 13.5 points of Lincoln for the lead. The Patriots were forceful in doubles, however, and grabbed two titles, along with three singles titles, to secure the team victory by 22.5 points.
After Wittenberg took the top flight, freshman Peyton Ogle came back from a 4-1 deficit in a tiebreaker to take the first set 7-6, then grinded out a 7-5 second for a straight sets win over Jaida Young of Watertown in the sixth flight title match.
Having also dealt with injuries during her high school career, Julia Wiedmeier ended her senior season with a victory in the fifth flight, going the distance with Bergen Quello of Lincoln before seizing the title with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 result.
Wiedmeier soon made her way back onto the court for her doubles finals with Emma Thurness in the third flight, and again defeated Quello, along with Lincoln partner Charlotte Crawford, 6-1, 6-4.
Cutler, Hill City, Bison win state cross country titles
Hill City freshman Abby Cutler gave herself a reminder every time she looked into her mirror, about how much she wanted to win a state cross country title.
Literally.
Cutler wrote on her mirror and all over her basement in hundreds of places, "I will win the state meet."
She did just that, with ease at the cold and snowy Class A Girls Cross Country Championships at Hart Ranch.
Her motto in her reminders was, "I believe 100 percent believe to achieve."
Her win, along with the Rangers' depth, led the Hill City girls to the team title, the program's second in four years. The Rangers scored 32 points, to 74 for second-place Sioux Falls Christian and 82 for two-time defending state champ Custer.
Jonathan Burkhalter could hardly stay standing after completing his run.
The Bison senior battled brisk conditions at Hart Ranch on his way to a second-place performance at the Class B Boys Cross Country State Championship. Behind him was freshman teammate Lane Krautschun, who was third to cross the finish line.
All in all, four Cardinals placed in the top 75 as Bison secured the points needed to claim the team state title.
Burkhalter finished the course in 16 minutes, 41.80 seconds and was 47.19 seconds behind individual meet winner Cody Larson of Warner. Krautschun earned a time of 17:03.54, William Burkhalter placed 44th with a time of 19:18.33 and Jerrett Schuchard was 73rd with a 19:56.45.
Bison’s average race time was 17:41.23. The Cardinals ended with 32 points, giving them a 13-point victory over runner-up Freeman Academy/Marion.
Mines, BHSU, Chadron State football play abbreviated schedule
The south Dakota Mines, Black Hills State University and Chadron State college football teams decided to play an abbreviated fall schedule despite the rocky Mountain Athletic conference postponing the season to spring.
It was up and down to say the least. Chadron State finished 2-2, with both wins against Miines, the Hardrockers were 2-2 and BHSU finished 0-2.
The RMAC moved the volleyball season to the spring.
November/December
Winter sports go on as scheduled, Tribal schools change things up
Despite several discussions on the start date for winter sports at a special meeting of the South Dakota High School Athletics Association Board of Directors, no motion was brought up.
People on both sides of the issue of whether to recommend delaying the start of winter sports spoke during the public forum portion of the meeting, with further discussions among board members taking place later, but no member requested a vote be held.
The SDHSAA approved a motion to allow its tribal schools to host their own temporary winter and spring sports season.
Superintendents and principals of Little Wound, Pine Ridge and Crazy Horse schools made a collective request to the SDHSAA Board of Directors last week to allow their students and students of all on-reservation state schools to participate in winter and spring sports separate from other SDHSAA member schools, as long as there is a widely available COVID-19 vaccine.
The Board approved the motion at a special meeting, while adding a Feb. 1 deadline for schools to enter the league and an approximate end date of late May or early June.
Tribal schools have not participated in athletics since March due to the pandemic and under the order of tribal law, which has issued shelter-in-place ordinances and thus has prohibited sports from taking place.
The league is slated to take place during the 2020-21 academic year only and schools will return to traditional competition next school year, but SDHSAA executive director Daniel Swartos said that statute can be revisited if the pandemic is still ongoing.
Wall, Kadoka Area make it one game from the Dome
Nine-man football was the highlight for area high school teams this season, as Wall and Kadoka Area both earned trips to their respective state semifinal games.
Both came up short as Wall fell to Warner (9A) and Kadoka Area (9B) lost o Dell Rapids St. Mary. Rapid cCty Christian also won its first-ever home playoff game at Hart Ranch before losing in the 9AA quarterfinals.
On the volleyball court, Rapid City Christian and Hill City both earned state tournament berths, but struggled at state. The Lady Comets were 1-2 and the Rangers were 0-3.
Area rodeos win PRCA triple crown
South Dakota rodeo was clearly the home of rodeo in 2020, hosting numerous rodeos large and small. That distinction did not go unnoticed as South Dakota rodeos swept three of the four awards in the Rodeo of the Year categories at the PRCA awards banquet at the NFR in Arlington, Texas..
Rodeo Rapid City claimed the Large Indoor Rodeo category, Deadwood’s Days of ’76 did likewise in the Large Outdoor category and Belle Fourche and the Black Hills Roundup completed the unique rodeo triple crown taking home the Medium Rodeo award.
