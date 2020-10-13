COVID cancels action for Stevens VB, Central FB

A pair of COVID-19 issues hit Rapid City area schools Tuesday and for later this week.

The Rapid City Stevens-Douglas volleyball match, scheduled for Tuesday night at Carrold Heier Gymnasium, was canceled, while Friday's football game with Rapid City Central hosting Sioux Falls Washington at O'Harra Stadium was also canceled.

Stevens athletics director Jared Vasquez said in a release:

"We have learned that the SHS varsity volleyball team was recently exposed to a COVID-19 positive individual. Out of an abundance of caution, Rapid City Area Schools leadership has made the decision to cancel tonight’s game.

"As always, this decision was made with the health and well-being of our students, staff, and community in mind."

There's no word as of yet if it will affect Stevens' road trip this weekend at Huron and Mitchell. The Raiders, 8-9 on the season, don't return home until Oct. 27 against Sturgis.

Douglas, 0-14, returns to action Thursday at Hot Springs.

For the second straight week, the Central football team will be idle. Last week four members of the team tested positive for COVID and its game at No. 1 Sioux Falls Roosevelt was canceled.