COVID cancels action for Stevens VB, Central FB

A pair of COVID-19 issues hit Rapid City area schools Tuesday and for later this week.
The Rapid City Stevens-Douglas volleyball match, scheduled for Tuesday night at Carrold Heier Gymnasium, was canceled, while Friday's football game with Rapid City Central hosting Sioux Falls Washington at O'Harra Stadium was also canceled.
Stevens athletics director Jared Vasquez said in a release:
"We have learned that the SHS varsity volleyball team was recently exposed to a COVID-19 positive individual. Out of an abundance of caution, Rapid City Area Schools leadership has made the decision to cancel tonight’s game.
"As always, this decision was made with the health and well-being of our students, staff, and community in mind."
There's no word as of yet if it will affect Stevens' road trip this weekend at Huron and Mitchell. The Raiders, 8-9 on the season, don't return home until Oct. 27 against Sturgis.
Douglas, 0-14, returns to action Thursday at Hot Springs.
For the second straight week, the Central football team will be idle. Last week four members of the team tested positive for COVID and its game at No. 1 Sioux Falls Roosevelt was canceled.
Central activities director Jordan Bauer said in a release, "Due to additional positive cases within the Central football team and the lack of practices due to players being quarantined, the October 16th home game vs SF Washington has been canceled.
"This decision was not made lightly, and the health and safety of our players, coaches, event staff and all other team personnel was at the forefront of this decision."
The Cobblers picked up their first win of the season Friday, Oct. 2, with a come-from-behind 32-28 win over rival Rapid City Stevens.
Central, 1-5, is scheduled to close the regular-season when it hosts Sioux Falls Lincoln Oct. 22.
Washington, 3-4, closes the regular-season against Roosevelt Oct. 22.
