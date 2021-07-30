Cowboys battle muddy conditions at Friday's Days of '76

Rodeo athletes have been pounding the pavement between Cheyenne and Deadwood this week, yo-yoing back and forth between a couple of classic rodeo venues: Cheyenne’s Frontier Days and Deadwood’s Days of ’76.
For a number of cowboys and cowgirls, Friday was perhaps a busier day than usual for the top performers as the semifinal round played out in Cheyenne (1 p.m.), and Deadwood featured the third performance of the Days of ’76 at 7 p.m.
Jess Pope, a 22-year-old bareback rider turned his trip north into a spot atop the leaderboard with an 87-point trip aboard Harper & Morgan Rodeo Company’s showy bucking horse, Sippin Firewater. Pope's hurried trip to South Dakota and bareback success mirrored an early season journey when he shared top money in Rodeo Rapid City in February.
Pope, a winner in Spanish Fork Utah last weekend, stayed in Deadwood and will be one brief as the Waverly, Kansas cowboy has qualified for the Frontier Days semifinal round in Cheyenne on Saturday.
Clay Jorgenson (Watford, ND) earned a share of third with an 84-point ride aboard a re-ride horse, an effort made notable by the fact that Jorgenson had to wait nearly two hours for his second opportunity of the night.
Two-time world champion steer wrestler Tyler Waguespack had the fastest bulldogging effort as the Louisiana cowboy tipped his teer in 3.5 seconds on a Friday night track muddied up by a rain earlier in the day. Another Louisiana cowboy, Rowdy Parrott’s 3.1-second run in Thursday slack remains the quickest time in the second round, while Sturgis' Eli Lord remains the leader in the average (8.1-seconds on two head).
Muddy surface or not, Friday night’s saddle bronc field failed to crack the top five, the best of the night a 81.5-point ride by Leon Fountain, a New Mexico cowboy who is also scheduled out in Cheyenne on Saturday.
The sticky surface clearly affected the barrel racers, as the fastest time of the night was 17.15-second trip through the cloverleaf by Cydney Peterson (Minot, ND). North Dakotan Molly Otto remains the leader (16.58-seconds).
Team ropers had an off day as well, leaving Paul David Tierney (South Dakota native who now resides in Oklahoma) and partner Tanner Braden sharing the top spot in the second round with another South Dakotan, Jr. Dees (Aurora) and Matt Sherwood (4.3 seconds). The team of Tyler Wade and Trey Yates lead in the average (9.4 seconds on two head).
And the bovines had the best of it in bull riding as well, allowing only one eight-second ride, a 79-point trip by Levi Walter Schonebaum of Burke. Chance William Schott (Mclaughlin) remains atop the leaderboard (90-points) heading into Saturday’s final two performances (1:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.).