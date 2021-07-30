Cowboys battle muddy conditions at Friday's Days of '76

Rodeo athletes have been pounding the pavement between Cheyenne and Deadwood this week, yo-yoing back and forth between a couple of classic rodeo venues: Cheyenne’s Frontier Days and Deadwood’s Days of ’76.

For a number of cowboys and cowgirls, Friday was perhaps a busier day than usual for the top performers as the semifinal round played out in Cheyenne (1 p.m.), and Deadwood featured the third performance of the Days of ’76 at 7 p.m.

Jess Pope, a 22-year-old bareback rider turned his trip north into a spot atop the leaderboard with an 87-point trip aboard Harper & Morgan Rodeo Company’s showy bucking horse, Sippin Firewater. Pope's hurried trip to South Dakota and bareback success mirrored an early season journey when he shared top money in Rodeo Rapid City in February.

Pope, a winner in Spanish Fork Utah last weekend, stayed in Deadwood and will be one brief as the Waverly, Kansas cowboy has qualified for the Frontier Days semifinal round in Cheyenne on Saturday.

Clay Jorgenson (Watford, ND) earned a share of third with an 84-point ride aboard a re-ride horse, an effort made notable by the fact that Jorgenson had to wait nearly two hours for his second opportunity of the night.