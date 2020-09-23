Cowboys, cowgirls making their moves at ProRodeo Tour Finale

For those with National Finals Rodeo expectations, Wednesday night’s second performance of the ProRodeo Tour Finale at the James Kjerstad Event Center was a showdown round for many of the cowboys and cowgirls in the Tuesday/Wednesday draw.
On the line, a last chance to win a round (the second for the first and second performance bracket) or to add a second quality outing to Tuesday night’s effort, scoring high in the two-head average with hopes of finishing in the top eight and qualifying for Saturday’s semifinals.
No one did that better on Wednesday night than Stephenville, Texas, barrel racer Brittney Barnett. Sitting on the bubble in the 15th position coming into the rodeo and challenged by Ryann Pedone (16th spot) who won on Tuesday night, Barnett sped through the cloverleaf in 16.06 seconds, a time that helped vault her to the top of the average (32.41 on two).
“It’s not a real good spot to be in this time of year, but I’ve been told by my friends that it’s a good spot. I’m in there and though I have to fight for my spot, at least I don’t have to play catchup,” Barnett said. “Yes, I’ve definitely surprised myself. I’m really nervous most every run and usually it gets to me, but this time it’s working out in my favor. And I’m pretty excited that I get to stay here and stress it out for a couple more days.”
Tiana Schuster (Krum, Texas), had the fastest run of the night (15.97), the only sub-16 second time of the rodeo
South Dakota’s two standouts, Lisa Lockhart and Jessica Routier, continued to struggle. For the second night, Lockhart left tipped barrels in her wake. And though Routier’s 16.25-second run placed fifth in the run, the Buffalo lady is fifth in the average and has a shot at a return trip on Saturday night.
Saddle bronc rider Taos Muncy, a two-time world champion, made a big move on Wednesday from outside the top-15. Sitting 17th, the Corona, New Mexico, man followed up an 86-point ride on Tuesday with an even better 86.5-point effort to move into the second spot in the average behind Hillsdale, Wyoming’s Brody Cress who led the pack for the second day in a row (88.5).
“At the beginning of the year, I wasn’t riding very good,” Muncy said of his outside looking in status, an unusual spot for the 10-time NFR qualifier. “After a groin injury, I had a hard time coming back, but now I’m healthy and I finally turned it around after the Fourth of July. Since then I’ve been having fun, drawing good horses and just enjoying it.”
Richie Champion is enjoying his most recent Rapid City experience as well. Though Texas bareback rider Tilden Hooper had the best time of the evening, an 87-point ride, Champion, a 27-year-old, a five-time NFR bareback qualifier, posted the second best of the evening (86.5) to grab the lead in the average (171.5 on two).
“I had two good horses and I took advantage of them and that’s my job,” Champion said “I was really excited to get on these animals. I’ve been on both of them before, and the one tonight, Continental Drift (Brookman Pro Rodeo) we didn’t get along the last time, so I kind of had a personal vendetta to do better on him this time and it went well. There are a lot of guys coming up tomorrow and Friday who can challenge for the top spot, but I just want to be in the discussion come Saturday morning and I think I’ve done that.”
Rapid City’s Shane O’Connell’s string of bad luck in the rodeo continued as he posted another 83-point ride, and though his 166.0-second total on two currently sits sixth overall, the time will likely not withstand the challenge of the quality bareback riders that will be out on Thursday and Friday.
The surprise of the rodeo thus far has been the excellent work turned in by Rowdy Parrott, a 26-year-old Louisiana steer wrestler. Mired in 34th in world standings entering the week, Parrott has strung together two solid runs to move to the top in average (7.8 on two).
“My year was shorted since I started late, so I’m just trying to finish off strong and start my 2021 off good and be better next year,” Parrott said. “I came here planning to go all out and hopefully Saturday ends well.”
The ProRodeo Tour Finale continues on Thursday (7:30 p.m.) with the third of the rodeo’s five performances that run through Saturday night.
