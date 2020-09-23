Cowboys, cowgirls making their moves at ProRodeo Tour Finale

South Dakota’s two standouts, Lisa Lockhart and Jessica Routier, continued to struggle. For the second night, Lockhart left tipped barrels in her wake. And though Routier’s 16.25-second run placed fifth in the run, the Buffalo lady is fifth in the average and has a shot at a return trip on Saturday night.

Saddle bronc rider Taos Muncy, a two-time world champion, made a big move on Wednesday from outside the top-15. Sitting 17th, the Corona, New Mexico, man followed up an 86-point ride on Tuesday with an even better 86.5-point effort to move into the second spot in the average behind Hillsdale, Wyoming’s Brody Cress who led the pack for the second day in a row (88.5).

“At the beginning of the year, I wasn’t riding very good,” Muncy said of his outside looking in status, an unusual spot for the 10-time NFR qualifier. “After a groin injury, I had a hard time coming back, but now I’m healthy and I finally turned it around after the Fourth of July. Since then I’ve been having fun, drawing good horses and just enjoying it.”

Richie Champion is enjoying his most recent Rapid City experience as well. Though Texas bareback rider Tilden Hooper had the best time of the evening, an 87-point ride, Champion, a 27-year-old, a five-time NFR bareback qualifier, posted the second best of the evening (86.5) to grab the lead in the average (171.5 on two).