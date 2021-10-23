Cowboys pull away from Yellow Jackets

The New Mexico Highlands football team scored a pair of second half touchdowns as it pulled away from Black Hills State University for a 24-10 victory Saturday afternoon at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish.

The Cowboys gained the early lead five minutes into the opening quarter on a 47-yard touchdown pass from Ramone Atkins to Quavon Beckford.

Down 7-0, the Yellow Jackets answered to close out the first quarter on a 37-yard field goal from Jacob Parks.

Neither team’s offense could get much going in the second quarter, but Highlands extended its lead to 10-3 at the half on Richard Spencer’s 24-yard field goal with 14 seconds remaining.

The Yellow Jackets tied the game at the 5:47 mark of the third quarter when Chance Eben connected with Hasaan Williams on a 42-yard touchdown pass.

The Cowboys had a quick answer, however, as Ronald Jamison caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Atkins.

In the fourth quarter, Highlands put the game away on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Atkins to Beckford.

Atkins paced the Cowboys with 23 completions for 264 yards and three touchdowns, while also carrying the ball 13 times for 112 yards.

Beckford finished with seven catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Eben was 16-for-22 for 183 yards and a touchdown, Collier had 15 carries for 119 yards and Williams finished with four catches for 60 yards.

Black Hills State (4-4 overall, 2-4 RMAC) will look to bounce back when it takes on South Dakota Mines in the Black Hills Brawl on Saturday.

Eagles cruise past Fort Lewis

Chadron State College used a big second quarter as it earned a 60-7 victory over Fort Lewis Saturday afternoon in Chadron, Neb.

The Eagles jumped out to an 8-0 lead when Dalton Holst connected with Chad Mikelson on a 67-yard pass.

In the second quarter, Chadron State’s offense erupted for 35 consecutive points, starting with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Holst to Cole Thurness.

Holst added a 19-yard touchdown pass to Mikelson with eight minutes left in the second to make it 29-0 and Jeydon Cox scored on a 14-yard run a little over a minute later.

Brock Ping scored on a 5-yard touchdown run and Mikelson added a 55-yard TD punt return to extend the lead to 43-0 at the half.

In the third quarter, Thurness scored on a 2-yard run and Ping added a 2-yard scamper to open the fourth.

Holst led the way for the Eagles with 12 completions for 258 yards and three touchdowns, Dorian Collier had 121 yards on 15 rushing attempts and Mikelson finished with three receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Armon Hickson completed eight passes for 50 yards for the Skyhawks.

Chadron State (4-4 overall, 4-3 RMAC) will travel to Colorado School of Mines on Saturday.

