Cowboys shake off rust to pound UNLV

Quarterback Levi Williams went just 8 of 14 through the air for 99 yards but ran for a career-high three scores on a day when the Cowboys didn’t have to throw it often. The lopsided score gave the Cowboys the luxury of emptying their bench, and Casper native Brett Brenton added a late 19-yard score for his first career touchdown.

Bohl said afterward he didn’t know the extent of Valladay’s injury but added he’s hopeful Valladay will be available next week when UW returns to Las Vegas to play New Mexico. Valladay will undergo an MRI, Bohl said.

“It hurt to see my brother go down like that. Hopefully he gets back on his feet real quick,” Smith said. “But the offensive line did a great job opening holes and winning the line of scrimmage, and the coaches did a great job game planning.

“Our attitude right now is we’re trying to get some W’s because after losing to Colorado State, we were pretty down bad. So now we’re ready to get this rain rolling.”

After allowing six sacks and 14 tackles for loss against CSU, the Cowboys’ offensive line, boosted by the return of right guard Logan Harris after a bout of mononucleosis, owned the trenches as UW averaged a whopping 7 yards per carry. The 399 rushing yards were the most for UW since running for 424 against San Jose State in 2018.