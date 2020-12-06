Coyotes put away Bisons 89-52 in home opener

VERMILLION — Senior Hannah Sjerven's game-high 25 points and senior Liv Korngable's 18 were more than enough to lead South Dakota to an 89-52 win against Lipscomb in the Coyotes' home opener Sunday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

It was the eighth consecutive home-opening win for South Dakota (1-2), which improved to 42-8 all-time in home debuts. The Coyotes also extended their home streak to 13 games dating back to last season, which ranks in the top 20 nationally.

"It was awesome to have the opportunity to compete again in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in front of our fans watching here and at home," said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit . "We have been working hard over the past week to refine certain aspects and it was good to see us execute those poits of emphasis, especially in the first half.

"Now we turn our attention back to finishing our finals strong and will then start preparing for a very strong team in Wichita State."

Lipscomb (0-1) made 11 3-pointers and got nine points each from Sydney Shelton, Taylor Clark and Jordan Peete. It was the first game of the season for the Bisons which are starting year two under coach Lauren Sumski.