Coyotes rally to win Summit volleyball title

"I mean, that was awesome," said Slaughter. "The reason why I took a giant rip at the end of the game was because of Lolo (Weideman). I mean I took a swing right before that and it sailed way out. And while I was like, hey, take a big swing and you got it, and I felt like in the back of my mind, that's all I was thinking about and so I just took a big rip."

Juhnke, named tournament MVP, finished with 23 kills and hit .288 while also providing 19 digs and three total blocks. Slaughter, joining Juhnke and Weideman on the all-tourney team, added 20 kills and hit .362.

"So she had missed the first ball as she swung it went out of bounds and I just looked at her and I was like swing again, like rip it away, like no hesitation," said Weideman "She went out and she scored. That just shows how gritty we are and to have no fear."

The Coyotes hit .271 in the match and overcame a balanced Denver offensive attack that saw them place six girls in double digits in kills and have 82 kills to South Dakota's 68.

Maddie Wiedenfeld had nine kills, Madison Harms seven and Aimee Adams six as the Coyotes offense, led by Madison Jurgens with 53 assists, hit over .280 in the final three sets, including .395 in set four.