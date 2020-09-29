 Skip to main content
Crash kills 82-year-old pedestrian in Fall River County

An 82-year-old man died in a pedestrian-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Maverick Junction in Fall River County.

Names of the two people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

A 2018 Chevy Impala was eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 traveling on a crest in the highway when the driver saw the pedestrian walking across the roadway. The driver attempted to avoid the pedestrian, but struck him with the front passenger side of the vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 72-year-old female driver was not injured.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

