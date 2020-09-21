 Skip to main content
Crash leaves 16-year-old in critical condition after crash at Arrowhead Country Club
Crash leaves 16-year-old in critical condition after crash at Arrowhead Country Club

  • Updated
crash at arrowhead.jpg

The tennis Center at Arrowhead Country Club was damaged last Wednesday when a car left Sheridan Lake Drive and hit a tree and the building.

 Courtesy photo

A 16-year-old girl remains in critical condition after a crash last week.

The juvenile was ejected from a vehicle being driven by Terrance Richard, 22 of Box Elder, when his vehicle left Sheridan Lake Road and hit a tree before crashing into the Tennis Center at Arrowhead Country Club. 

Officers responding to the crash around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday found Richard lying beside the vehicle and reported a strong smell of alcohol coming from him as they treated his injuries. Officers also discovered several open containers of alcoholic beverages inside the vehicle.

Officers discovered the girl where she had been ejected from the vehicle while they investigated the accident. They immediately began performing life-saving techniques until paramedics could arrive, according to Rapid City Police Communications Specialist Brendyn Medina.

She was taken to the Monument Health emergency room and was admitted. She was listed in critical condition Monday morning. 

According to reports, Richard faces several charges, including driving with an invalid license and vehicular battery.

