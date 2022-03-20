 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash south of Rapid City kills 37-year-old man

One person died Friday night in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Rapid City.

The name of the person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2006 Subaru Impreza was westbound on Lower Spring Creek Road when the driver failed to negotiate a left curve. The vehicle went off the roadway and rolled.

The 37-year-old male driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

