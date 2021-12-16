Crazy Horse advances to LNI semis with 33-point win over Pine Ridge

You can say the Crazy Horse boys basketball team is making up for lost time after having its 2020-2021 season wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chiefs are off to a roaring start, and began bracket play in the 2021 Lakota Nation Invitational with a 75-43 win over Pine Ridge in the Makosica bracket Thursday afternoon at The Monument Ice Arena.

The Chiefs have outscored their opponents 266-104 in three games. They opened the season with a 118-18 win over Takini and ran past Dupree 73-43 Wednesday in the LNI Challenge Game.

It was more of the same Thursday.

“We’re 3-0 and I think our margin of win now is pretty crazy,” Bagwell said. “We’re defending and it is working out for us. We just want to focus one day at a time, one game at a time and keep it rolling.”

Not only was it another big win to start the season for the Chiefs, it also might be the first time that Crazy Horse has defeated Pine Ridge in boys basketball. At the very least, it was the first win in several years.

“It was a big win for us, for the team,” Crazy Horse senior Jaysen Meeter said. “We just had to step it up defensively and put the ball on the floor, push it down and score the ball.”

Pine Ridge (0-2) played well early and led for much of the first nine minutes before the Chiefs used a 12-0 run to seemingly take control. But the Thorpes came back and hit three 3-pointers and cut the lead back to one before Crazy Horse added another run, a 9-1 stretch, and used that momentum to take a 35-25 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

The second half was all Crazy Horse as the Chiefs outscored the Thorpes 40-18.

Bagwell said his team switched things around strategically, figuring they didn’t want to get in a pressing contest with the Thorpes, and instead used their length to their advantage. Crazy Horse forced 22 Pine Ridge turnovers and had 19 steals.

Bagwell said it was a “feel-out” game for the first 10 minutes.

“Pine Ridge played pretty good for most of the first half,” he said. “I was confident in my guys. I know we have a lot of explosive players, so I knew we could get out in transition, and we have a few guys on the bench to add pressure.”

The Chiefs go with a starting lineup of 6-foot-2, 6-foot-3, 6-foot-4, 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-7. Bagwell said their height can be an advantage for them, whether the press is full court or half court.

“I told them today that the emphasis will be using our length, because with length you get tips on balls, and they did a great job today. I was proud of those guys,” he said.

The Meeter brothers — Jaysen and sophomore point guard Kris — finished with 18 points each, with Brian Yellow Elk adding 12 points off the bench and Noah Iron Horse with 10 points. Jaysen Metter hit 4-of-5 3-pointers and had three steals, while Kris Meeter also had four assists and six steals.

“Noah Iron Horse played great coming off the bench, giving us a spark, and so did Richard Pumpkin Seed, forcing turnovers,” Bagwell said. “It all starts with the Meeter brothers; they are one and two in putting themselves in front of others. That is what we will see all year.”

Jaysen Meeter said they turned it up defensively and used their lanes and size to their advantage.

“It is not just our starting five. Our whole team is here defensively and here mentally. We have a lot of potential with this team,” he said.

Pine Ridge head coach Dale Pine Jr. said their legs just weren’t on, especially in the second half as they have been battling some injuries. But he said credit goes to Crazy Horse.

“They are really experienced and they really are gelling together,” Pine Jr. said of the Chiefs. “Our game plan was the wear them down, but they got stronger and stronger and they made the right plays. They adjusted to our pressure and I think our inexperience showed later on.”

Hoksila White Magpie led the Thorpes with nine points, while Lance Brewer finished with eight points and Christian Pulliam added seven.

“We’re building for the future, and this was a tough one to lose, but looking at everything, it was a learning experience,” Pine Jr. said. “We have to keep our focus and keep moving. All but one of these players had never played varsity before. For many of them, this was their second varsity game ever. It is tough and we just have to keep moving forward.”

Crazy Horse advances to the semifinals against Crow Creek at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Summit Arena, while Pine Ridge looks to get going in the consolation side against Omaha Nation at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Barnett Arena.

