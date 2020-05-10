Crazy Horse Memorial welcomes summer students to The Indian University of North America

“We’ve been working hard on our success coaching," Little said. “We had a large number of students participate in our April webinar with the Cobell Scholarship team regarding best practices for scholarship applications, and we’ve had more time to help them, because many organizations extended their deadlines. It’s possible that these kids will be the best prepared group we’ve ever had!”

“Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation will fund 100 percent of tuition, books, faculty salaries, and general operating expenses for the program, which is offered in partnership with the University of South Dakota,” added Dr. Laurie Becvar, Crazy Horse Memorial’s president and chief operating officer.

Also preparing for a return to summer learning are The Indian University of North America’s upper-level students — the young people who completed the first-year program in 2019 and are ready for the next step. Little said six students will be returning to campus, where they will earn three college credits in the classroom and also complete a paid internship.

“They also officially begin the program on June 8, but some will start arriving this month to get moved in and start working,” Little said. “Each student will have his or her own room, and we’re going to be spacing them out in the classroom setting as well.