Creighton Prep holds off Post 22 6-4 in Firecracker opener

The Hardhats got two back in the bottom of the first on a double by Ryker Henne, a booming triple off the center field wall by Bransen Kuehl and a RBI single up the middle by Drew Scherbenske.

Creighton Prep came back to tie the game at 2-2 on a RBI double by Jensen, scoring Andrew Butler, who singled and stole second.

The Hardhats got sloppy on defense in the third on what should have been just back-to-back walks. But Brok Laney was stealing on the play and throwing errors by Scherbenske and catcher Jacob Solano allowed Laney to score, followed by a RBI double by Jack Thiele to make to 4-2.

Post 22 came back with one run in the bottom of the fourth when Kuehl hit a bloop triple to right field and scored on a wild pitch. The Hardhats, however, left runners on second and third after a double by Scherbenske and Wyatt Anderson reaching on an error and stealing second.

Tillery pitched well for the Hardhats, but threw 103 pitches and was replaced by Scherbenske with two outs and no one on in the top of the sixth. Tillery gave up just four hits and four runs (three earned) in 5 2/3 innings, walking three and striking out eight.

"Tillery battled out there, he competed,” Torve said. “But when you have metal lapses defensively, you lose.”