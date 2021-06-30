Creighton Prep holds off Post 22 6-4 in Firecracker opener

Two critical mistakes defensively and failing to get runners home in scoring position late did in the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats in their annual Firecracker Tournament opener Wednesday night at Dave Ploof Field at Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark.
Creighton Prep took advantage of both and held on for a 6-4 win to close the first day of the five-day tournament.
The Hardhats had four errors in the game, two coming on the same play that cost them two runs and another in the top of the seventh that cost them two more scores. That was basically the difference in the game.
The Hardhats also had five extra base hits, but left three runners in scoring position in the fifth and sixth innings after making a push.
The loss was Post 22's sixth straight and dropped them to 21-21 on the season.
“Mistakes, mistakes, mistakes,” Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve said. “We make stupid mistakes in the third inning and they score two. We make a stupid mistake in the seventh and they score two. And we lose by two. Until we can clean up those mistakes and play a complete ballgame and focus all of the way through, this is the result we are going to get when we play good teams.”
Creighton Prep, fresh off of its 10-2 win over Missoula, Mont., scored a run in the top of the first when Drew Jensen was hit by a pitch and moved around the bases on a balk and two ground balls.
The Hardhats got two back in the bottom of the first on a double by Ryker Henne, a booming triple off the center field wall by Bransen Kuehl and a RBI single up the middle by Drew Scherbenske.
Creighton Prep came back to tie the game at 2-2 on a RBI double by Jensen, scoring Andrew Butler, who singled and stole second.
The Hardhats got sloppy on defense in the third on what should have been just back-to-back walks. But Brok Laney was stealing on the play and throwing errors by Scherbenske and catcher Jacob Solano allowed Laney to score, followed by a RBI double by Jack Thiele to make to 4-2.
Post 22 came back with one run in the bottom of the fourth when Kuehl hit a bloop triple to right field and scored on a wild pitch. The Hardhats, however, left runners on second and third after a double by Scherbenske and Wyatt Anderson reaching on an error and stealing second.
Tillery pitched well for the Hardhats, but threw 103 pitches and was replaced by Scherbenske with two outs and no one on in the top of the sixth. Tillery gave up just four hits and four runs (three earned) in 5 2/3 innings, walking three and striking out eight.
"Tillery battled out there, he competed,” Torve said. “But when you have metal lapses defensively, you lose.”
Post 22 had a chance to tie the game when Scherbenske laced a two-out double — his second double of the game — and he went to third on a wild pitch. After a walk to Peyton Tipton, Creighton Prep pitcher Will Volenec got Wyatt Anderson to line out to third base to end the threat.
Creighton Prep threatened in the top of the seventh and Scherbenske looked to get out of the jam until Thiele hit a high chopper to Goble, who tried to flip the ball to Scherbenske covering first but misfired, allowing two runners to score.
In the bottom of the seventh, Solano got a one-out single. He was replaced by pinch runner Jed Jenson, who stole second, moved to third on a ground ball and scored on a single by Henne.
The Hardhats had the tying run at the plate with Kuehl, but reliever Grant Wagner got him to fly out to back-peddling first baseman Laney in shallow right field.
Post 22 had nine hits, with Scherbenske leading the way with three hits and one RBI and Kuehl his two triples.
“I was pleased with our approach at the plate,” Torve said. "We swung the ball well tonight. Tipton torched two balls that got caught. Ryker Henne hit one that got caught and Wyatt Anderson barreled a couple of balls right at people. I was pleased the way we hit the ball.”
Creighton Prep had five hits by five different players with Coby Hatcher and Thiele driving home one run each.
Volenec got the win on the mound, scattering seven hits and three runs, walking one and striking out six. Wagner pitched the seventh for the save, giving up one run and one hit.
The Hardhats return to action in the tournament Thursday night at 7:15 p.m. against Terre Haute, Ind. Creighton Prep faces Rocky Mountain (Fort Collins, Colo.) Thursday at 10:15 a.m.
The Hardhats have five more games in the tournament and are waiting for that one game to get going.
“We’re still waiting for it,” Torve said of that breakout game. “I told the guys that we have to believe in ourselves regardless of what our record is. We have to believe in our team. We have to do it.”