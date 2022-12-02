Crews contain small wildfires in Pennington County

Even though winter and Christmas is fast approaching, that doesn't mean fire season is over. During an 18-hour span Thursday and Friday, four wildfires ignited in Pennington County.

"I gave up on there being fire seasons a long time ago," Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey told the Journal Friday. "If you look out the window, you're not in a winter wonderland. Santa Claus can't land the sleigh on top your house because there's no snow on the roof of the house."

At about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the Bogus Jim Creek Fire started eight miles northwest of Rapid City. It burned just less than a quarter acre and fire crews contained it by 8 a.m. Thursday.

In Silver City at 9:22 p.m., also on Thursday, a fire ignited after a tree fell into a power line. The fire burned less than an acre according to Harvey.

Just a few hours later, after 11 p.m., a wildfire ignited two miles west of Keystone and burned 1.27 acres. Crews contained the fire by 10:25 a.m. Friday.

None of the Thursday fires burned any structures, but the Solomon Wildfire that started at 12:26 a.m. Friday began at a house on Melchert Place, one mile west of Rochford. It completely destroyed the home and went on to burn 4.5 acres.

According to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, the fire spread towards other residences, prompting several voluntary evacuations. WildCAD, a GIS-Based Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system for wildland fire agencies, has not updated the status of the fire.

Harvey said on Friday forward progress of the fire has been stopped and no humans were injured in the fire, but a house-cat did not survive.

State Fire Meteorologist Darren Clabo, said fires in December are not uncommon in South Dakota. Particularly in western South Dakota and the central and southern Black Hills, where there isn't a lot of snow. When there is, Clabo said, it doesn't stick around, which creates dry fuel for fires.

"There's no living moisture in the grasses. They're all brown and dead. Anytime there's not snow on those fuels, they can they can easily ignite and burn," he said.

The snow tends to melt quickly in Rapid City specifically because westerly winds blow from higher elevations in the Black Hills downhill towards the city. When air blows down, it warms and compresses, Clabo explained.

"That really helps melt the snowfall, so we are not in an area that is susceptible to those really long cold snaps say like eastern South Dakota is," he said.

The National Weather Service's drought monitor shows conditions across the state range from abnormally dry to extreme drought. Pennington County ranges from abnormally dry to severe drought.

However, Clabo said drought conditions have less of an effect on if there are fires in the cold season — late fall to early spring — compared to its effect in the warm season — late spring through early fall.

Clabo said that in the summer, plants are green and have moisture in them, which drought effects. In the winter, all herbaceous plants are dead and have essentially the susceptibility to fire regardless of drought conditions.

"Drought promotes bigger fires in the wintertime but it's not necessary for fires in the wintertime. In the summer, drought is pretty much necessary for fires," he said.

Although Clabo said it's likely to be a cooler winter, the driest months have just started.

"December, January and February have very little precipitation," he said.

As far as what starts fires, the blame normally lands on humans and human infrastructure, Clabo said.

"We don't get lightning this time of the year, so humans are the cause of all of our fires," he said. "It's always a good message to send out to folks that if you're working and you realize everything's dry around, you pay attention to what you're doing."