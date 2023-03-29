Several cases involving crimes against children made their way through federal court in Rapid City Wednesday.

One man's case moved towards resolution after he admitted to having computer-generated child pornography. Two others began with pleading not guilty to abusing children.

Rapid City man pleads guilty to having images of child sex dolls

Michael Quincy, 37, of Rapid City, pleaded guilty on Wednesday afternoon to receiving obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children, which included sex dolls and computer-generated images.

Quincy appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollman to change his plea from not guilty to guilty in exchange for the government dropping a receipt of child pornography charge he was also facing.

Quincy was arrested on May 24, 2022. A Rapid City Police Department detective who worked on the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (ICAC) received a tip in January 2022 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the factual basis statement Quincy and the government signed to establish his guilt. The tip led investigators to an IP address in Rapid City and Quincy's Google Drive account. On Valentine's Day 2022, Investigator Jesse Fagerland and RCPD Det. Elliott Harding met with Quincy at his Rapid City address.

Quincy admitted he had a prior child pornography conviction and was attending therapy. He gave his phone to Fagerland, who found images of nude child sex dolls, searches for "little angels," and animated and 3D modeling of child pornography.

Fagerland took the phone back to ICAC. While at ICAC, Fagerland saw that someone was deleting the history on the phone remotely.

Three days later, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Quincy's home and took multiple devices. On his phone, they found 113 images of computer-generated child pornography, two images of child pornography and 42 images of realistic child sex dolls. On his laptop, he had 465 images of computer-generated child pornography, evidence of modifying video games so characters become nude children and files with known child pornography terms.

In an interview, he admitted he looked for child sex dolls out of "curiosity and stupidity," and said he didn't know animations and child sex dolls were illegal.

The charge carries a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years and up to a $250,000 fine. As part of the plea deal, the government agreed to recommend a six-year sentence. U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollman informed Quincy that the court is not required to follow that recommendation at sentencing.

Quincy is currently held at the Pennington County Jail awaiting sentencing, which has not been scheduled.

Man charged with sexual abuse of two different children

Charles Martinez, 32, pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing two children under the age of 12 at the federal courthouse in Rapid City on Wednesday morning.

Martinez is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of abusive sexual contact against the first child. The abuse is alleged to have taken place over a four-year period, from April 22, 2018 to April 20, 2022.

The government alleges the second child was abused for almost one-and-a-half years — from Nov. 11, 2020 to April 20, 2022. For the second child, he faces one count of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of abusive sexual contact.

If convicted, Martinez could face life in prison for each count.

Law enforcement arrested Martinez on Tuesday. He is currently held at the Pennington County Jail. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann ordered Martinez remain in custody pending trial.

Martinez does not have further hearings scheduled as of Wednesday afternoon.

21-year-old charged with kidnapping, sexual abuse, assault

Antonio High Hawk, 21, pleaded not guilty Wednesday after he was accused of kidnapping a minor girl for a week in March, sexually abusing and assaulting her. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann at the federal courthouse in Rapid City.

According to the March 23 indictment, High Hawk faces one count of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and two counts of assault. The government alleges High Hawk kidnapped the girl from March 1 to 8.

The abuse and assaults are alleged to have taken place near Oglala against the same girl during that time. According to the indictment, the first assault was done with the intent to commit the aggravated sexual abuse, and the second assault allegedly resulted in serious bodily injury.

After High Hawk entered his not guilty pleas, Wollmann ordered he remain in custody pending trial, although the defense can argue for release at a later date.

High Hawk is held at the Pennington County Jail. A trial is scheduled to begin on May 23 in the event High Hawk does not agree to a plea deal and the court does not grant delays at the request of the government or the defense.

If convicted, High Hawk could face up to life for the kidnapping charge and the aggravated sexual abuse charges and up to 10 years for the assault charges.