Crites to join SD Mines volleyball program

South Dakota Mines volleyball head coach Lauren Torvi Prochazka has announced the signing of sophomore transfer Sydney Crites for the 2021 fall season.

Crites joins the Hardrockers after spending a year with the Northeastern Junior College Plainswomen in Sterling, Colorado. During her 2020-21 season, she earned NJCAA D1 Honorable Mention All-American; All-region; National All-Tournament Team; also helped the team finished 10th at the national level. Crites was also ranked fourth in the country for kills.

"We are thrilled to add Sydney to our family. She has risen to the ranks of serious high-level volleyball during her career at NJC and we are stoked to have her in our gym for the next three years," Torvi Prochazka said. "She has proven she can play with the best of them and carry a team offensively in the outside hitter position."

In high school, Cripes competed for the Erie High School Tigers in Brighton, Colorado. During the 2018 season, she earned all-conference and all-region honors and was named to the all-state second team. She was also the team captain that year.