Critical red card pushes Spearfish boys past STM

St. Thomas More hung with Spearfish for over three quarters of the game Tuesday at Dakota Fields before a costly red card swung the contest in favor of the Spartans.

The head official signaled the red card on a Cavaliers player for a non-violent offense with 14 minutes, 21 seconds left in the second half while the contest was tied 3-3.

After the penalty, Spearfish scored three unanswered goals to claim the 6-3 victory.

“They showed some real quality,” Spearfish head coach Jim Hill said. “We didn’t deal with things really well in moments and sometimes we did really well. That’s been our season so far with inconsistency.”

The Cavaliers (9-4) started strong in the match and led 1-0 thanks to a penalty kick goal by Tom Solano in the 19th minute.

STM led again in the second half when Jason Albertson gave his team a 3-2 lead in the 52nd minute. Spearfish (7-3-2) tied the game at 3-3 in the 60th minute on a rebound goal by Dagoberto Rodriguez.

The red card forced STM to play the final 14:21 a man down and Spearfish took full advantage of the opportunity.

“That was a tough one,” Cavaliers head coach Nate Sales said of the pivotal penalty. “In the heat of the moment kids get knocked around and talk back to other players, and the ref isn’t sure who they are talking to, and out comes the card. It was a hard-fought game, though, but that caused us to lose a key player in the middle and it really hurt us.”

Spearfish outshot STM 22-10 in the contest and recorded 12 shots on goal, with 10 in the second half. The Cavaliers put eight shots on frame in the match.

Kellan Scott led the way in scoring for the Spartans with a hat trick, but Rodriguez provided the spark that started to shift the game in Spearfish’s direction.

With his team down a goal, Rodriguez broke away in front of the keeper, corralled a deflection and finished in the middle of the net to tie the game at 3-3 in the 60th minute.

“One of my teammates was dribbling and I saw there was nobody on me and I called for the ball,” Rodriguez said. “I tried taking the shot but then it bounced back off the keeper and I got a little lucky. After that I just shot it, not trying to hit it too hard, but just get it in the goal.”

Hill said Rodriguez’s shot breathed life into his team during a point in the game where it started to bog down.

“That’s what we need,” Hill said. “Sometimes a team needs that one thing to spark them forward.”

STM struck first with Solano's PK goal with 20:43 to play in the opening half to take a 1-0 lead, but Scott evened the game for Spearfish with a goal to the far post to tie the game at 1-1 with 15:11 remaining in the half.

Spearfish took the lead with a header by Tayte Schatz off a corner kick with 8:34 to play in the first half to move in front 2-1.

STM tied the game before halftime with a chip shot goal by Henry Snyder with 7:18 left in the opening period that made it 2-2 at the break.

The Cavaliers moved in front and put the pressure on the Spartans when Albertson punched in a ball on a chaotic sequence to give his team the 3-2 advantage with 27:38 to play.

In the 60th minute, Rodriguez’s momentum shifting goal tied the contest at 3-3 and Spearfish seized control of the contest.

Spearfish’s Trey Ludens scored the go-ahead goal in the 68th minute to make it 4-3 after the penalty.

Then Scott added a pair of penalty kicks in the 71st and 76th minutes to round out his hat trick and the Spartans’ 6-3 road win.

St. Thomas More returns to action in the Class A playoffs next week and will likely host a first round game against an opponent that has yet to be determined.

“I want to see them keep playing the way they have,” Sales said. “They’ve shown incredible heart and strength and a resilience that we need to continue as we move forward.”

Spearfish is back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday against Rapid City Stevens (8-2-1) at Sioux Park.

“Stevens is going to be very tough, but I just want them to play consistently,” Hill said. “When we play well we need to string 80 minutes together instead of 20 at a time. That’s our problem right now. We can’t seem to put a whole game together.”